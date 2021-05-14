“Mitchells vs the Machines” is imaginative and hilarious family entertainment | Movies

The Mitchells vs. the Machines, the latest animated film from the production crew of Chris Miller and Phil Lord, is a true family movie in that it’s just as entertaining for kids as it is for adults.
The animation is bright and colorful; the action is quick and engaging; and the humor is goofy in a way kids will love.
For adults who appreciate silly, absurd humor, jokes will play well for them, too, but there’s also a heartwarming story of being accepted for who you really are that can sneak up on older viewers.
Miller and Lord have got their hands on some of the most imaginative and unique animated films of recent years, including Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. Here they simply act as producers, but they leave their mark by supporting directors with a creative and whimsical vision.
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, available on Netflix, is written and directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, who worked on the animated series Gravity Falls and Disenchanted. These are shows that have idiosyncratic voices and quirky sensibilities, but also a lot of heart.
The story centers on Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson), a teenage girl on the eve of going to college to study film. She enjoys making weird animated movies and live adventures with her pug Monchi as Dog Cop. Her socially awkward dinosaur-loving little brother Aaron (Rianda) understands her, but her parents, Rick (Danny McBride) and Linda (Maya Rudolph), have a hard time understanding her.
Rick, who is an avid outdoorsman, doesn’t understand his daughter’s interests and wants her to pursue something more realistic. This creates a giant vacuum between father and daughter which he tries to mend by canceling his flight to college and replacing it with a roadtrip across the country. Hey, it worked for Goofy in A Goofy Movie.
Katie is understandably horrified, but her father inadvertently knew the best, because when hitting the road they are barely able to avoid the robot apocalypse. Yes, as the title suggests, evil robots sent by a rejected Siri / Alexa AI named Pal (Olivia Colman) are there to capture and expel humanity into space.
It doesn’t take long before the Mitchell’s are the only uncaptured humans. Oddly enough, their family dysfunctions and Katies’ unusual worldview make them unpredictable enough to escape capture and ultimately topple Pal and his minions. The Mitchell’s are aided in this quest by two faulty robots (Beck Bennett and Fred Armisen), who are adopted into the bizarre family.
There’s an Edgar Wright sensitivity to a lot of what’s going on. In some places, the film is reminiscent of Wrights’ robot invasion film, The Worlds End. Like Wright, Rianda and Rowe aren’t as much of parodying sci-fi movies as they are telling a comedic version of one of them. Similar to Wright, Rianda and Rowe also carefully design installations that pay off later, both comically and emotionally.
Visually, a hand-drawn animation intended to depict Katies’ doodles is layered over the CG animation. Not only does it make the visuals stand out, but it also allows us to see how Katie sees the world.
Katie is a wonderful and understandable character, especially for creative misfits who feel lonely and isolated until they find other like-minded weirdos. We see several examples of Katies movies and they are really hilarious. It’s likely she was able to find a sequel on YouTube. I want a Dog Cop feature film. There’s also a great track in which Katie tricks her dad into getting licked by Mochi multiple times. It pays off beautifully.
As Katie, Jacobson perfectly captures the excitement and uncertainty of being a teenager about to discover herself and connect with others like her. She also sells the most heartfelt moments. The father-daughter relationship is surprisingly touching. McBride, who normally brings an obnoxious wild man energy to his roles, under-plays here and gives a poignant performance.
The ever-reliable Rudolph is also wonderful as Linda, who gets her own story arc in which she finds an inner strength to fight back and defend her family. Lindas’ contribution to the final confrontation with the robot horde is both hilarious and rather badass.
Also, there are good comments about our overdependence on our devices and the harms of social media. This is provided by Pal creator Mark Bowman (Eric Andre), a type of Mark Zuckerberg who is so desperate to create the next innovation that he unleashes robotic invaders.
As a foil for the Mitchell’s, we also have the seemingly perfect Posey family (John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Charlyne Yi). The juxtaposition of the two families makes them laugh but also reinforces a theme that Mitchells’ imperfections are what make them special.
The Mitchells vs. the Machines is great entertainment that will appeal to all ages.