From Mumbai to Cineverse Marvel: the unusual journey of actor Harish Patel

It’s a rare success story in Mumbai, the story of a man who never dreamed of being an actor but still found himself on TV, then in movies, and now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Harish Patel, 67, started as an export manager in a clothing company. Throughout his teenage years, that’s what he always assumed he would do, following in the joyful footsteps of his father and grandfather. Instead, he ended up working with people like Shyam Benegal and appearing in iconic movies and TV series such as Malgudi Days, Andaz Apna Apna, and Bharat Ek Khoj, through the 1980s and 90s.

After that he kind of dropped the card, but he didn’t really. You would have seen him if you had stopped by the Globe Theater in London in 2017, when he played Friar Laurence in the Daniel Kramers production of Shakespeares Romeo and Juliet. Prior to that, he played an eccentric owner in the 2007 comedy Run Fatboy Run, directed by David Schwimmer. And most recently, played a father in the 2019 remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral, co-created for Hulu by Mindy Kaling.

Then, last week, the actor appeared in the teaser for the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao and slated for release in November. It was a blinking sighting and you miss it, but it started to become trending online. Was it Harish Patel? Could it be him? Where has he been all these years?

He’s spent the last week telling everyone who calls, Haan, woh hand hi hoon (Yes, it’s me), Patel said with a howling laugh. I appreciate the attention, he adds. My 11 year old grandson in the US is excited because his friends are amazed his grandpa is in the MCU!

Patels’ acting career began with small roles in village plays, while on vacation in Almora’s hometown in Uttarakhand. I remember playing Sita in a Ram Leela. I loved singing, but I never thought I would be a professional actor, says Patel.

It was while studying for a business degree that he first took the stage in Mumbai. A college friend suggested he enroll in a play, and Patel did. We became good friends and started doing theater together. Another friend introduced me to the legendary director Satyadev Dubeyji and I started to act in his plays. This is how Shyam Benegalji spotted me and chose me in his film Mandi (1983). There was no going back after that! The college friend, by the way, was Shankar Nag, who later ran Malgudi Days.

In a city of wrestlers, this looks like a highly unlikely movie plot, and Patel takes it all with a pinch of salt. He doesn’t like bigger roles; meanwhile, the little ones in the plum projects continue to fall on his knees. By the age of 30 and 40, he was a familiar face on screen, known and loved for his memorable character roles in films such as Mr. India, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Gupt.

If the creators of Eternals had watched it in one of those movies, they never would have thought of launching it, ever, Patel laughs. After all these years, I’m still not fluent in English. I think in Hindi, I dream in Hindi. I have done theater in Hindi, films in Hindi. I studied in a school in Hindi, he says.

But he never said no to an opportunity, and he never backed down from a challenge. Not even when it came to the Globe Theater? Not even then, he nods. When I first met Kramer, I told him I didn’t speak English, but he trusted me.

It helps that he has great teachers all the best actors from decades of Hindi cinema. Whenever I’m in UK or US I carry DVDs of movies like Pyaasa, Mughal-e-Azam and Teesri Manzil because watching actors like Guru Dutt, Balraj Sahni and Shammi Kapoor and learning from them led me to MCU. Every time I’m stuck with a scene, I pull out a DVD and start looking at those old actors, Patel says.

A big turning point, he adds, was 1992, when director Roger Michell chose him as Changez, an Indian immigrant to the UK, in his screen adaptation of Hanif Kureishis’ novel The Buddha of the suburbs. After working in the Hindi film industry, I was very pleasantly surprised to work in the UK. They are so disciplined. People give you so much respect, make you feel wanted as an artist. You don’t have to wonder if you’ll get paid at the end; the agents take care of it. I was amazed, says Patel.

Another turning point came in 2007, when he played the main character, immigrant and first generation patriarch Ishwar Dutt, in the play Rafta, Rafta, directed by the Royal National Theater in London and directed by Nicholas Hytner. . This is the role that led to The Globe and ultimately the MCU.

He was filming for Run Fatboy Run when the Hytners team reached out. I almost said no at the hearing. I had no idea who Nick Hytner was. Schwimmer and the crew, after pulling my leg over and over, convinced me to give up the small roles in the Hindi films I was supposed to do that year and give the theater a chance, says Patel. . I think I was at the right time, in the right place and with the right people to guide me.