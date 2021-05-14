‘Clueless’ mystery reboot passed to Peacock (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s back to the drawing board for Distraught. Nine months after the mysterious 1995 cult movie reboot in Peacock, the NBCUniversal-backed streamer has continued to develop comedy. Sources say Hollywood journalist may the title remain valuable to CBS Studios producers, with the ViacomCBS-backed outlet already planning to try their hand at redeveloping a potentially different update to the movie starring Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash. The most recent move to revive Distraught was in the works for almost a year before the screenplay, written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace, the man with a plan), landed at Peacock for development. The project was sold to the streamer in August and was set up there before Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner took over supervision of Peacock as part of their vast portfolio of content. the Distraught The update was described as’ a pink, bisexual baby tinted with blue, tiny sunglasses, an oat milk latte and an Adderall-powered look at what happens when Queen Cher goes missing and his lifelong No. 2, Dionne, enters Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressure of being the most popular new girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend? Sources note that Rovner and Berwick, who also oversee NBC and a suite of cable networks, recently reviewed several scripts in Peacock’s development pipeline before passing on several, including Distraught. Reddout and Hickey exec produced alongside Corinne Brinkerhoff (Jane the Virgin), Tiffany Grant, film producers Robert Lawrence and Eli Bush. It is not known if any of the Distraught the update will be involved in all future incarnations of the title. Peacock and CBS Studios declined to comment. CBS Studios has already produced a Distraught sitcom with Rachel Blanchard as Cher and with Dash continuing her role of Dionne. The series aired for three seasons on ABC and UPN. Distraught, of writer-director Amy Heckerling, celebrated her 25th birthday last summer. The photo has become a cult favorite and launched the careers of Silverstone stars Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos