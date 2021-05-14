The Tandav thing is just unfortunate but it is a reflection of the times we live in Kritika Kamra: Bollywood News





Kritika Kamra played a central role in the Amazon original series Tandav. The series which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover had legal problems after a section of people said it was portraying religion in a negative light. Several FIRs were filed against the show’s creators and a formal apology from the creators was also issued with the controversial parts withdrawing. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, actor Kritika Kamra spoke about the current health crisis in the country and the outrage Tandav. When asked, were people as outraged as they did to Tandav While talking about the health crisis, would the country have been able to cope better with the current situation, said Kritika, We could have been better prepared for this situation. But the point is, we never asked those questions. We never asked questions about health care, public health, education and so many other things. I think in recent years these are not even our electoral points. These are not even reasons people will vote, which needs to change and this is a turning point, this pandemic, for all of us. Hopefully in the future we will think about these things when we go to vote and make politicians win our vote instead of voting on certain ideologies and stories and pride and things like that. Talk more about the outrage surrounding the series Tandav, said the actress, Tandav it is just unfortunate, but it is also a reflection of the times in which we live. It is not an isolated event. It’s not just entertainment news; it’s not just what happened to a show. It’s a statement. Fair enough. Whatever judgment comes, we will see it. But yeah, I think more conversations about these real things need to take place and that’s why it’s important to talk about it constantly, so that when we go to vote, because frankly that’s the only power we have. . Let’s now let that power and whoever, ask governments, your local representatives, you have to raise these issues, because these are the real issues that have not been raised in years. Tandav and all of this can also exist and occur sideways. If this is anyone’s complaint, we live in a free country. The constitution gives us the power to challenge anything. It is also a matter of the rights of the people.

When asked if the whole Tandav the question frightened her and changed her decision-making process when it comes to choosing projects, said Kritika, Honestly, it wasn't as bad for me as it was for some of my colleagues from Tandav. This, I think, is really unfair. So, like I said, sooner or later the right thing will be done by the courts in this case. Personally, I don't quite understand the problem, so I shouldn't comment on it. It was not something that changed anything in my decision making process. It's always instinctive and things I believe in. But there is a change in the environment. People are very careful about what they want to say and what they want to do now.

