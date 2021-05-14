Russia chooses first actor in space, Sparks Race with Tom Cruise





The Russian space agency has announced the winner of an open competition to send an actor into space.

Yulia Peresild is scheduled to take off for the ISS on October 5, the agency said on Thursday.

Russia could beat a plan by Tom Cruise to shoot the first feature film in space.

See more stories on the Insider business page. The Russian space agency has announced the winner of an open competition to send an actor to the International Space Station (ISS) this year. Russia aims to launch the team on October 5, with the aim of being the first feature film shot in space. Yulia Peresild, a 36-year-old actor, is set to launch the same month Tom Cruise was scheduled to leave for the ISS to shoot a movie with director Doug Liman. Peresild was one of four finalists in an open hearing hosted by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. The announcement that she won the competition was done on Thursday. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> She has appeared in over 30 films, including patriotic feature films like “The Battle for Sevastopol”, where she played a young Soviet woman fighting for the Red Army, The Guardian reported. See the trailer below: Peresild is due to begin special space training like spin tests and parachute training no later than June 1, Roscosmos said. The training will be televised by one of the main Russian TV channels, Roscosmos said in a press release. Two other finalists, Alena Mordovina, 33, and Alexey Dudin, 40, are also participating in the training and have been appointed alternate actors for Peresild. Director Climb Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov are to accompany Peresild to the ISS. The team is expected to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on October 5. The film, tentatively called “Vyzov” or “The Challenge,” will be a “space drama,” Roscosmos said. There are few other details about its content. Director Doug Liman plans to send Tom Cruise to the ISS for his own film. The actor was originally scheduled to launch with Axiom Space’s AX-1 mission in October. But the crew members for that mission were announced in January, and Cruise was not one of them. The AX-1 launch date has also been pushed back to January 2022. It is not known if Cruise is still scheduled to fly to the ISS. The Roscosmos competition, launched last November, was open to professional and non-professional actresses. Channel 1, the television station hosting the competition, said in March it had secured 3,000 applicants and shortlisted 20 actors to undergo medical, physical and psychological tests at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, Space News reported on April 27. Morgan McFall-Johnsen contributed to the writing of this article.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos