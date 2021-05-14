Russia announces actor, director of first-ever space movie





Written by Olga PavlovaSara Spary, CNN Russia is rushing to become the first nation to shoot a film in space, after announcing plans to send an actress and director to the International space station (ISS) – 250 miles above land – in October. State news agency Ria Novosti said on Thursday that Yulia Peresild, 35, will star in the new film, which will be shot in space and directed by Klim Shipenko, 37 years old. Entitled “Vyzov” (“The Challenge”), the film will tell the story of a surgeon who must operate on a sick cosmonaut in space because his state of health prevents him from returning to earth for treatment. Peresild and Shipenko, well-known in Russia, were selected after the country’s space agency Roscosmos opened a competition for candidates in November. Peresild has appeared in a number of Russian films and TV series, while Shipenko’s 2020 film “Serf” was one of the highest grossing films in Russia. Actress Yulia Peresild, pictured here in 2019, will undergo rigorous training before starring in the new space film. Credit: Valery Sharifulin / TASS / Getty Images Race to space Timing of plans puts Russia neck and neck with a team of American actors Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman , who revealed in 2020 that they were working together on a film to shoot in space. The still untitled film, which has no release date, is being developed in collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Cruise will travel to space, where he will be based at the ISS, according to Deadline The ISS is a multi-billion dollar laboratory that revolves around the Earth. It was launched in 1998 and built as a collaboration between the United States, Russia and 14 other countries. Weightless training Peresild and Shipenko will have to undergo rigorous training before heading into space to film “The Challenge”. Starting next month, with two liners, they will begin a preparation program that will include weightless training flights and parachute training. They will head to the ISS from the Baikonur Cosmodrome spaceport in Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft. The film, which does not yet have a release date, is being developed in collaboration with Roscosmos, broadcaster Channel One and studio Yellow, Black and White.

