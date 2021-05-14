Evansville shooting victim A’Jayden Ware dreamed of becoming an actor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. A’Jayden Ware was talented.

“It was very easy for him to know his lines. I never even saw him really study his lines, but he always had his lines,” said Nakia Besnon, his aunt.

The 19-year-old, affectionately known as “Jay,” was a regular performer in local plays and musicals. He even caught the attention of an agency to star in an advertisement, Benson said.

“They chose it … but there was several thousand dollars involved that had to be produced in a matter of days, so we couldn’t take that opportunity,” she added. “But even with that, he said, ‘I know they chose me to make me feel good. I saw the number of people waiting to audition and they chose me.’”

Although this opportunity failed, the Warehad family on both coasts, and one day he was going to move to the big city and start auditioning for roles.

But his break would never come. In the wee hours of Saturday morning, Ware was found with multiple gunshot wounds after his car crashed in the 2000 block of Pollack Avenue. He later died in hospital.

His death was classified as a homicide. Police have no suspects at this time.

Ware had performed in church plays as a young child, but it was really in college where he developed his passion for acting, Benson said.

“His teacher asked him to play that part in a play at his school and he said, ‘No, I don’t want to do that,’” Benson recalls.

The teacher, however, was persistent and asked him questions about it every day. He finally gave in.

He said, ‘Ok, I’ll give it a try,’ Benson said. ‘I think how well he’s done and the confirmation by so many other people of his success has kind of shattered his confidence, and that’s was like, ‘Ah! Maybe it’s something I’m good at. So many people say I’m ‘fine.’ “

Ware was also a musician, playing the viola in the school orchestra. At one point, he dipped his toes into the chant.

“He was a better actor than a singer,” Benson said. “’Jay, let’s stay in the acting game,” she recalls the family who told her.

He was an avid video player and was also heavily involved in his church with youth ministry and the children’s church.

Ware was also a joy to be around, according to those who knew him.

“He had the most endearing smile and personality,” wrote Vanessa Beck, who trained Ware while working at AmeriQual as part of an Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. program, wrote in a message to the Courier & Press. “He worked and saved his money to buy his first car. He was so proud of it, and I was proud of him for doing it!”

“He was such a good kid,” she added.

His family said the exact same thing.

“He was just a good kid,” Bensons said.