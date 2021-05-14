Entertainment
Evansville shooting victim A’Jayden Ware dreamed of becoming an actor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. A’Jayden Ware was talented.
“It was very easy for him to know his lines. I never even saw him really study his lines, but he always had his lines,” said Nakia Besnon, his aunt.
The 19-year-old, affectionately known as “Jay,” was a regular performer in local plays and musicals. He even caught the attention of an agency to star in an advertisement, Benson said.
“They chose it … but there was several thousand dollars involved that had to be produced in a matter of days, so we couldn’t take that opportunity,” she added. “But even with that, he said, ‘I know they chose me to make me feel good. I saw the number of people waiting to audition and they chose me.’”
Although this opportunity failed, the Warehad family on both coasts, and one day he was going to move to the big city and start auditioning for roles.
But his break would never come. In the wee hours of Saturday morning, Ware was found with multiple gunshot wounds after his car crashed in the 2000 block of Pollack Avenue. He later died in hospital.
After:Supporters say solar power will be less affordable for homeowners in Southwest Indiana with reduced credit
His death was classified as a homicide. Police have no suspects at this time.
Ware had performed in church plays as a young child, but it was really in college where he developed his passion for acting, Benson said.
“His teacher asked him to play that part in a play at his school and he said, ‘No, I don’t want to do that,’” Benson recalls.
The teacher, however, was persistent and asked him questions about it every day. He finally gave in.
End of an era:John’s Barber Shop was a downtown Newburgh institution
He said, ‘Ok, I’ll give it a try,’ Benson said. ‘I think how well he’s done and the confirmation by so many other people of his success has kind of shattered his confidence, and that’s was like, ‘Ah! Maybe it’s something I’m good at. So many people say I’m ‘fine.’ “
Ware was also a musician, playing the viola in the school orchestra. At one point, he dipped his toes into the chant.
“He was a better actor than a singer,” Benson said. “’Jay, let’s stay in the acting game,” she recalls the family who told her.
Energy bills:CenterPoint Energy Square will add to the ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Evansville, officials say
He was an avid video player and was also heavily involved in his church with youth ministry and the children’s church.
Ware was also a joy to be around, according to those who knew him.
“He had the most endearing smile and personality,” wrote Vanessa Beck, who trained Ware while working at AmeriQual as part of an Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. program, wrote in a message to the Courier & Press. “He worked and saved his money to buy his first car. He was so proud of it, and I was proud of him for doing it!”
“He was such a good kid,” she added.
His family said the exact same thing.
“He was just a good kid,” Bensons said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]