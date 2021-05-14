Mikey Alfred, director of ‘North Hollywood’, on the rejection of distributors

Mikey Alfred is no stranger to rejection.

When presenting the screenplay for his directorial debut, “North Hollywood” to distributors, the 26-year-old Los Angeles native received the same response from everyone: “No”.

“I didn’t even say to myself ‘Yeah, we’ll get back to you,’ says Alfred. Variety. “It was like ‘no’ everywhere.”

It’s not like Alfred is a complete stranger to Hollywood – he was a producer on Jonah Hill’s critically acclaimed film “Mid90s”, appeared as himself on the HBO series “Ballers” and directed a short documentary footage about rapper Tyler, the creator. But Alfred learned that the semi-autobiographical “North Hollywood” – about a teenager’s choice between following his dream of becoming a professional skater or going to college – wouldn’t appeal to a large enough audience.

“I categorically disagree with that,” says Alfred. “I think it’s aimed at a niche audience at first – skateboarders – but then the movie has parents and all these other things that everyone can relate to. No shade for [the distributors], no bad blood at all, but I just feel like they’re wrong.

Alfred’s main goal in creating “North Hollywood” was to shine a light on LA skate culture, in particular the difficulty of making it a pro, drawing on his own experience as the founder of LA. skate brand Illegal Civilization, as well as those of his friends. But in the film is a deeper message – one that explores the meaning of family, the importance of self-acceptance, and the challenges of coming of age in today’s world.

“Once I discovered skateboarding, I was like, ‘Ok, boom, now I know where I am and what to do.’ I always felt it was a very powerful experience, ”says Alfred. “I just want to share this with other kids and show them how skating works and what happens when friends start arguing, and your parents are going to be in your butt and stuff. Ultimately, the movie is about finding your own way and being cool with your way. “

Alfred’s path to becoming a writer-director started when he was in college and ended up gravitating to the skate park. But for him, it was less about skating than watching. His uncle loaned him a camera and he started filming other skateboarders, eventually saving up to buy his own (and stumbling across Stevie Wonder at the camera store, which Alfred took as a sign of the universe. ). School was never his thing, but the movies were always around him – his mother worked as a personal assistant to former Paramount studio manager Robert Evans for 34 years – and a conversation with Evans brought him to life. inspired to pursue his dream without university studies.

“My mother went out [of the room] and Evans said to me, “Brother, I didn’t even graduate from high school. Don’t follow these footsteps because you should at least get a high school diploma, but whatever you do you have to be studious about it. If you want to film skating, take it seriously and really study and figure out how to get there, ”says Alfred. “So I kind of put that attitude into my life.”

Courtesy illegal civilization

The shoot for skateboarding quickly turned into Illegal Civilization, the skate brand Alfred founded in 2008 when he was just 12 years old. A few years later, Alfred was introduced to rapper Tyler, the creator, and he quickly became the personal videographer for hip-hop group Odd Future. , filming of touring videos and short documentaries. Illegal Civilization began to explode in the late 2010s when Alfred and his team appeared on HBO’s “Ballers,” released a collaboration with Converse, produced a miniseries and filmed “Mid90s,” produced by Alfred and featuring Starred Illegal Civilization members Sunny Suljic, Ryder McLaughlin, Olan Prenatt and Na-Kel Smith. After working on “Mid90s,” Alfred says he finally felt confident enough to start working on his own feature film project.

“Once I had all this experience between skating, going to concerts, making a movie, making a TV show, I was like, ‘I feel good telling my story now and to create a feature film for kids who love to skate and who love the same things I’m in, ”says Alfred. “The streets have been kind of kept away from Hollywood for a long time, and with ‘North Hollywood’ I feel like it’s this change where it’s like, ‘Oh shit, these people. who come from a different background than the rest of the people who went to Hollywood made a film. “”

But don’t get me wrong, “North Hollywood” has a lot of star power. The film stars McLaughlin, whose turn of Mikey is emotionally thrilling and full of heart; Miranda Cosgrove, who plays Rachel, Mikey’s smart and candid summer adventure; and Vince Vaughn, who plays Mikey’s old-school daddy. Nico Hiraga and newcomer Aramis Hudson, standout of “Booksmart”, embody the best friends of Mikey, Jay and Adolf, who despite all their good intentions, can not get rid of their immaturity; and “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud rushes into the role of Walker, Mikey’s liaison with the pro-skating world. “North Hollywood” also features many notable cameos, including “Workaholics” star Blake Anderson, Gillian Jacobs, local rock band The Garden, and pro skaters Jason Dill and Bobby Worrest.

Nico Hiraga, Aramis Hudson, Ryder McLaughlin and Miranda Cosgrove in “North Hollywood”.

Illegal civilization

The film was a departure from his usual comedic roles, but Vaughn was drawn to “North Hollywood” because of Alfred’s dedication and fervor to the project.

“Seeing his passion for storytelling, I was very impressed with his knowledge and love of cinema, and I loved that it was something that was personal to him,” Vaughn says. “It was very exciting to work with him. Such a talented young filmmaker.

But Alfred says Vaughn didn’t come on board until he met McLaughlin for a chemistry reading – after that, he was all in it. Vaughn says he returned from the movie with a new respect for skating.

“Getting to grips with being on the board, taking the risks they take, is very unique,” ​​says Vaughn. “I hope [the viewers] can see human experience and adulthood. The moment when you don’t want to let your parents down, but also have the call to follow your happiness. “

Vince Vaughn in “North Hollywood”.

Illegal Civilization / YouTube

As for the casting of Cosgrove – which Alfred calls a “legend, literally like an icon” – that hardly happened. Alfred and the “North Hollywood” crew had already picked another actor for the role, but at the last minute she booked a TV show and left. Alfred started hustling, until producer Yusef Chabayta mentioned that he had just worked with Cosgrove on another project.

“I was like, ‘Bro, if you could just get him the script, that would be fucking amazing,” Alfred recalls.

Alfred then had a meeting with Cosgrove, where he asked for his comments on the script and allowed him to have creative input regarding his character. Then she met McLaughlin and sparks flew.

“There’s this kind of weird spark between them that isn’t traditional,” says Alfred. “I don’t feel like they have the traditional chemistry of cinema, they have that something else, where they’re kind of like friends, but there’s also the spark. And then she’s also a little wiser than him where it’s like, she goes to college, he’s a skater.

There were also several great production actors behind the scenes of “North Hollywood” – among them Malcolm Washington (son of Denzel Washington), Netflix sweetheart Noah Centineo, and Pharrell Williams and his production partner, Mimi Valdes.

The story of how Williams became a part of “North Hollywood” is one Alfred will never forget. Following the rejection of the Sundance film in early 2020, Alfred hosted a screening in the now-defunct Hollywood ArcLight Cinerama Dome, aptly called “The Sundance Rejects.” Before the event, Alfred’s agent let him know that Williams wanted to see the movie – but in person. Alfred and Washington jumped on a flight to Miami without hesitation.

“We have a screening room, we show him the film and when it’s over, he’s just calm. So I think in my head, “Oh no, he didn’t screw this up.” And he’s just looking at me. And then he started talking, for about 45 minutes, ”Alfred remembers. “He’s just like, ‘Dude, I loved skateboarding, I loved how Vince Vaughn just doesn’t get it because he comes from construction and comes from a different world. It’s really good for skaters, of course, because it will make them feel seen and their stories are authentically up there, but it’s even better for parents. He said, “Parents will really be able to understand their children better after watching this movie.” “

Williams says he admires Alfred’s dedication to the project and the desire to prove to the distributors who told him “no” that he was wrong.

“Most people would have been disheartened to try to get the funding for this movie and jump through whatever obstacles they throw at you, but not Mikey. He knows his worth, ”Williams says. “Indie filmmaking is where real innovation happens in Hollywood, where new voices have the opportunity to share diverse stories.

Mikey Alfred on the set of “North Hollywood”.

Dom miller

Today, Alfred strives to revolutionize the industry by transforming Illegal Civilization into what he calls “the first film studio for teenagers”. All of their content will be aimed at teenagers, and for the most part, teenagers. Alfred even revamped the Illegal Civilization website into a sort of streaming platform, where viewers could purchase a virtual ‘ticket’ to see ‘North Hollywood’ (the film is also available on demand through Amazon Prime Video and Apple. TV May 14).

“With cinema, the patriarchy is always great there. There are only five distributors or whatever, so the power is really centralized, ”says Alfred. “I’m excited to make more successful movies so that I can start paying for other people’s movies, and I’m going to leave them alone and really respect their creativity. This is my future. “

Despite the odds, what Alfred says he’s most proud of about “North Hollywood” is that he didn’t give up – and that he made the movie with his friends.

“Ever since I started making videos, I’ve always wanted to try and inspire other kids to know that they can’t go the traditional way and still have a great life,” says Alfred. “So I feel like with this movie we’re going to inspire people to be like, ‘Woah. Actually, you can just go make a movie with the friends, and it can be a good movie. “”