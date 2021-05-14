Singapore Host Actor Marcus Chin Agrees If Daughter Joins Show Business, Entertainment News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Local host actor Marcus Chin has said he wouldn’t mind if his daughter decides to join the entertainment industry. Chin, 67, has daughter Elise, who turns 11 in August, with his former girlfriend and former personal assistant Eileen Cheah. Chin, who was then married to former Taiwanese singer Murong Ying, made headlines in 2009 when he started dating Ms. Cheah, who is 32 years younger. She gave birth to Elise in 2010. Chin and Ms Cheah broke up about a year after the birth of their daughter and Elise currently lives with her mother in Johor Baru. According to Shin Min Daily News, Elise inherited Chin’s performing talent as she enjoys singing and dancing. Chin told the Chinese Evening Daily that he saw videos of his daughter playing that were sent to him by Ms. Cheah. He felt his daughter was talented, although he added that she was shy and “didn’t dare” perform in front of him. He said: “Elise has the singing genes. I won’t mind helping her join the industry if she’s interested.” In recent years, Singapore’s entertainment industry has seen the emergence of several second-generation stars such as actress Chantalle Ng, daughter of veteran actress Lin Meijiao; and actor Joel Choo, son of veteran actor Zhu Houren. Chin said he had not met his daughter for over a year due to the pandemic. “We can only meet by video conference,” he said. Chin won her first Top 10 Most Popular Male Artist award at the Star Awards in April. He is also a host of The Breakfast Quartet radio show with fellow artists Mark Lee, Dennis Chew and Chen Biyu. The Breakfast Quartet was named Best Radio Program at the Star Awards.







