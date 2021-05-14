Seth Rogen’s Twitter fight with Ted Cruz explained – The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Rogen is not in a “feud” with Senator Ted Cruz.

At least, that’s what the newly created actor and writer said on Thursday. Late show with Stephen Colbert.

“The feud involves a level playing field,” Rogen said after the CBS host asked about the pair’s passionate Twitter exchanges. “If someone tries to murder someone with a baseball bat and someone yells at them to stop, is it a quarrel between the baseball bat carrier and the person yelling at the bat carrier?” baseball? I don’t know if it’s a quarrel. The feud involves two people hitting each other with baseball bats.

The back-and-forth online began in January after the Texas Republican condemned President Joe Biden’s decision to re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement.

“F ** k out of you fascist,” Rogen replied to Cruz’s critical tweet.

The politician dismissed Rogen as “a rich and angry Hollywood celebrity,” and the argument took off from there. They have since argued over everything from the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to the Disney movie. Fancy.

“This is not a ‘quarrel’ on Twitter. @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government, “Rogen tweeted on Jan. 24.” He inspired a murderous mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves to be ridiculed. So fuck him.

Rogen added in another tweet, “Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands.

Speaking to Colbert on Thursday, Rogen doubled down on his claim that Cruz played a role in the January attack on the Capitol.

“Ted Cruz is a fascist,” Rogen said on The late show. “He denies the reality of the election. His words have killed people and I’m making jokes about it. Is it a quarrel? I do not know. To me it seems I am emphasizing the fact that he is a terrible man whose words resulted in death.

Rogen went on to explain that the whole situation “speaks to what I think is a bigger problem in America, which is a false equivalence.”

“I even think I was going to use the term ‘between the right and the left’, which feels like two appendages of the same creature, which I don’t think so,” he said. to Colbert. “I think one is a creature and the other is just trying to stop him from destroying the country.”

Rogen acknowledged that there are “people in my life who hold Ted Cruz’s beliefs,” however, all efforts to try to engage with them this year have been “horrible,” he said. .

“And really, I felt like I couldn’t convey anything that would reframe this person’s reality as they saw it,” Rogen continued. “So, no… I don’t think I would be nice to Ted Cruz, for me I don’t think it would be a good thing for the world.” It would be good for him.

A spokesperson for Cruz tells Hollywood journalist in a statement: “We know Senator Cruz is busy fighting to save the country from Biden’s disastrous policies. It’s surprising to see that he is living rent-free in Seth Rogen’s head at the same time.

Watch Rogen’s full interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.

9:26 a.m. This story was updated with a statement from a spokesperson for Senator Cruz.