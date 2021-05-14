Entertainment
Seth Rogen’s Twitter fight with Ted Cruz explained – The Hollywood Reporter
Seth Rogen is not in a “feud” with Senator Ted Cruz.
At least, that’s what the newly created actor and writer said on Thursday. Late show with Stephen Colbert.
“The feud involves a level playing field,” Rogen said after the CBS host asked about the pair’s passionate Twitter exchanges. “If someone tries to murder someone with a baseball bat and someone yells at them to stop, is it a quarrel between the baseball bat carrier and the person yelling at the bat carrier?” baseball? I don’t know if it’s a quarrel. The feud involves two people hitting each other with baseball bats.
The back-and-forth online began in January after the Texas Republican condemned President Joe Biden’s decision to re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement.
“F ** k out of you fascist,” Rogen replied to Cruz’s critical tweet.
The politician dismissed Rogen as “a rich and angry Hollywood celebrity,” and the argument took off from there. They have since argued over everything from the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to the Disney movie. Fancy.
“This is not a ‘quarrel’ on Twitter. @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government, “Rogen tweeted on Jan. 24.” He inspired a murderous mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves to be ridiculed. So fuck him.
Rogen added in another tweet, “Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands.
Speaking to Colbert on Thursday, Rogen doubled down on his claim that Cruz played a role in the January attack on the Capitol.
“Ted Cruz is a fascist,” Rogen said on The late show. “He denies the reality of the election. His words have killed people and I’m making jokes about it. Is it a quarrel? I do not know. To me it seems I am emphasizing the fact that he is a terrible man whose words resulted in death.
Rogen went on to explain that the whole situation “speaks to what I think is a bigger problem in America, which is a false equivalence.”
“I even think I was going to use the term ‘between the right and the left’, which feels like two appendages of the same creature, which I don’t think so,” he said. to Colbert. “I think one is a creature and the other is just trying to stop him from destroying the country.”
Rogen acknowledged that there are “people in my life who hold Ted Cruz’s beliefs,” however, all efforts to try to engage with them this year have been “horrible,” he said. .
“And really, I felt like I couldn’t convey anything that would reframe this person’s reality as they saw it,” Rogen continued. “So, no… I don’t think I would be nice to Ted Cruz, for me I don’t think it would be a good thing for the world.” It would be good for him.
A spokesperson for Cruz tells Hollywood journalist in a statement: “We know Senator Cruz is busy fighting to save the country from Biden’s disastrous policies. It’s surprising to see that he is living rent-free in Seth Rogen’s head at the same time.
Watch Rogen’s full interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.
9:26 a.m. This story was updated with a statement from a spokesperson for Senator Cruz.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]