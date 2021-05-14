Zied is unrecognizable in throwback action clip





90 Day Fianc fans believe that Zied Hakimi having worked as an actor in Tunisia means that his screenplay with Rebecca Parrott on the TLC show could be scripted.

Mustache 90 day fiancé Star Zied Hakimi shocks fans with his look in an actor video in Tunisia before meeting his future wife, Rebecca Parrott. Zied, 27, sparked a resounding admiration for her dashing makeover with her short hair and weight loss when he appeared on 90 day fiancé Season 8. The sparkle, as Seth Rogen noticed, won Zied a formidable female audience, with Rebecca also having to step in to ward off overly obsessed fans. However, Instagram has now discovered a return clip of Zied when he continued with his home job, which makes 90 day fiancé fans are once again swooning over Rebeccas’ husband. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The couple, who had previously appeared on 90 day fianc: before 90 days, did not show much promise at the time, thanks to Rebeccas cat fishing and 90 day fiancé‘s Zied constantly reminds friends and family of his Moroccan ex. While Zied was accused of having a visa in mind, Rebecca was called in to want to make him her fourth husband. But Season 8 ended on a happy note for Zied and Rebecca, who tied the knot before Ramadan as per her wishes, and have now also celebrated a year together. However, Zied still does not have a job in the United States, which was an eternal concern for the Rebeccas family, who considered his job as co-audience coordinator for local TV shows not worth the risk. Related: 90 Day Fianc: Rebecca & Zied Start Making Money & Give 50% Off But in the end, the90 day fiancé The star had an acting career at home in Tunisia, which was first noticed on her Instagram by hawk-eyed fans. In a post from 2019, 90 day fiancé‘s Zied posed as Carthaginian General Hannibal in a role he confessed to being two years earlier for an ice cream ad. And a new video fans have stumbled upon shows Rebeccas’ young husband, sporting a dashing look with a mustache, chasing after a criminal who refuses to show him his driver’s license. Fan page90 day fianc now shared the clip to Instagram with the caption, Zied is that you? make fans comment, He needs to come back to tv. Another 90 day fiancé fan compared Zied to Benicio del Toro, as someone else wrote that the role matches his personality. Another fan wondered if Rebecca would be too insecure for allowing Zied to work in the United States, and another praised him while writing, Good job Zied. Still, some fans found it odd that another 90 day fiancé The cast member turned out to have an acting background, which caused them to question the credibility and unscripted nature of the reality show. One fan joked that Rebecca’s background check did not reveal Zieds’ acting background, which seems fishy. Others wondered if Zied, Natalie Mordovtseva, Elizabeth Potthast, Geoffrey Pascheland plus, all with acting backgrounds, had applied to be on 90 day fiancé for fame. They are still actors for 90 days, laughed a fan. But jokes aside, it looks like Zied wants to pursue his acting career in the future by attending drama school. Next: 90 Day Fianc: Rebecca Slammed For Talking To Zied ‘Like A Child’ Source:90 Day Fianc Now / Instagram Big Brother 23 & Love Island 3 Premiere Dates & Times Revealed

