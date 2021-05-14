Goo Goo Dolls Announces Career Rarities LP | Entertainment

Goo Goo Dolls has announced the LP “Rarities”.
Fans of the band “Iris” – which formed in 1985 – can expect 20 songs released between 1995 and 2007, plus unreleased gems, remixes and more.
The complete collection will be released on June 25, but in the meantime a live cover of the INXS track “Don’t Change (Live)” has been released.
The CD also includes live versions of “Let Love In” and “Listen” recorded at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood, as well as acoustic recordings of “Iris”, “Slide” and “Name”.
Last month, the group surprised fans with the release of “ EP 21 ” – which was produced by frontman John Rzeznik amid the coronavirus pandemic – featuring four fan-favorite tracks from their catalog.
Meanwhile, the prolific alternative group is currently in the studio working on their 13th studio album, a follow-up to 2019’s “ Miracle Pill. ”
In 2020, Goo Goo Dolls released their festive album, “ It’s Christmas All Over ”.
Meanwhile, Rzeznik has previously shared how the global pandemic made him even more grateful that he was able to make a living and support his family as a rock star.
He said: “I get this real feeling of gratitude that I was able to have a career and to have more than one song that people know. I am really proud of it.
“You know these songs gave me a life and a way to take care of my family … and it’s fun. I never thought in a million years that I could ever play music. to make a living. It’s something that never fades. from me. “
The tracklist for ‘Rarities’ is:
2. “Nothing can change you”
3. “Long Way Down” (Chris Lord Alge Remix)
4. ‘Name’ (Live Acoustic)
6. “Girl Right Next to Me” (Live Acoustic)
7. ‘Another Second Time Around’ (Live Acoustic)
11. ‘Black Balloon’ (live)
15. ‘We’ll be here’ (when you’re gone) (acoustic)
16. ‘Better Days’ (acoustic)
19. ‘Feel The Silence’ (live)
20. “Take me to the ball game”
