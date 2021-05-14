Flashback: When Nora Fatehi OPENED her trip to Bollywood, being a foreigner and the hardships she faced

In an old interview, Nora Fatehi spilled the beans on her showbiz trip and called it a roller coaster ride. The actress also hopes it inspires people.

The gorgeous Nora Fatehi has proven that one can be successful in the world of showbiz with hard work and dedication. Despite being a foreigner, the ace dancer has managed to make a space for herself in Bollywood. With her brilliant dance skills, Nora has won millions of hearts. Today, she has become one of the most sought after actors in B-Town as she is without a doubt the first choice of filmmakers to add a glamor quotient in movies. Of note, Nora has many popular chart numbers to her credit including Garmi, O Saki Saki, and Dilbar to name a few.

However, Nora had her ups and downs when she first entered B-Town. She has had her fair share of struggles. Speaking of which, it reminds us of an old interview with the actress in which she opened up the Bollywood journey and talked about the difficulties she had to face. Speaking to Filmfare, the Street Dancer 3D actress shared, of course, it’s been a challenge. However, I don’t dwell on this very much. I continue. I keep pushing despite everything. I believe in myself. I know the right people will always work with me. I am grateful that I am a famous artist in India and other parts of the world.

It shows that it doesn’t matter where you come from. It’s the hard work, dedication, talent and seriousness that count. It was a roller coaster ride. Hope this inspires people. I wouldn’t have done it otherwise, she added.

Meanwhile, professionally, Nora will next be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiyas’ upcoming war action flick, Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt.

