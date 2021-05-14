Actor Nathan Fillion talks about “The Rookie”





Posted: May 14, 2021 / 11:53 a.m. ET

/ Update: May 14, 2021 / 11:56 a.m. ET

Actor Nathan Fillion is well known to viewers, currently playing Officer John Nolan on ABCs The recruit. The show’s season finale airs on Sunday, May 16. “We’re ending an incredible drug cartel war where the stakes were incredibly high, and I don’t think that will end the way people think it’s going to end,” Fillion says. “I think we’re going to go from high stakes to much higher stakes.” The character of Fillions is the oldest recruit in the Los Angeles Police Department. The series also stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa ONeil, Eric Winter and Shawn Ashmore. “I’m so impressed with this cast,” says FIllion. “I just find them incredibly talented.” During his interview with Sistina, Fillion explains why he thinks The recruit has become such a success. “I really appreciate the idea of ​​the precision of our show,” he says. “We’ve been sold TV shows before, cop shows before, but it’s still this heroic trope that we know to bend the rules to catch the bad guy, but the reality is a little different, and we try to lean towards the reality of the police. Prior to The recruit, Fillion appeared on the ABC show Castle, broadcast for 8 seasons. Fillion also spoke about how the cast and crew have adjusted during COVID-19. You know, for all the people you see on a TV show, you don’t see about 150 people still working there and there’s still a lot more that you’ll never, ever see, and their jobs are seasonal. It depends on the seasonal stability and this past pandemic has thrown everything into real confusion and there is a lot of things hanging around but Alexi Hawley, Marco Black, the guys in charge of our show have taken big steps and a big expense. to make sure we’re all safe enough to keep coming to work just for fun. It was amazing to see the kind of dedication the crew put into guarding it, protecting each other and keeping you all entertained. The dedication has been phenomenal. Nathan Fillion, actor, “The Rookie” The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on NewsChannel 9. Click here to visit The recruitwebsite.

