Hollywood Commission led by Anita Hill provides data on pervasive bullying – Deadline





The Hollywood Commission led by Anita Hill on Friday released new data from its recent survey of entertainment industry workers showing “the pervasive problems of toxic workplaces, bullying and abuse in entertainment” and highlighting “the dire situation among assistants and workers in the production of industry.” “Harvey Weinstein and Scott Rudin may have been the most daring examples of abuse of power in Hollywood, but they are not outliers,” said Hill, who chairs the commission. “Hollywood has systematically recruited and mistreated a vulnerable class of open workers in the name of ‘paying dues’. For there to be a real and lasting culture change in the businesses and ranks of Hollywood, then it can no longer ignore how its entry-level employees are hired and treated and must provide training, resources and the modeling needed to stop the cycles of abuse and retaliation, stop it altogether. “ Related story Rita Wilson says Scott Rudin made him feel worthless The commission’s report revealed that “nowhere in Hollywood is the power differential more visible than between executives and their assistants. This dynamic results in higher levels of abuse among assistants in all types of entertainment work. “ MAIN CONCLUSIONS

The main findings of the report, which was based on a survey of 9,630 people who said they are currently working, continuing a job or having worked in the entertainment industry, are as follows: Assistants in all areas of work (production assistant, writer’s room, corporate assistants, staff and composers) are two to three times more likely to report being bullied than other types of workers than the overall sample

The majority of assistants identified as women (73%) and among these women, 99% were under 40 years old. Among this population, the reported rates of maltreatment were incredibly high: approximately two to three times higher than the overall sample

The most common forms of assisting (often or very often) abuse were: overly harsh criticism (1 in 5); insults, sarcasm or other humiliating gestures (1 in 4); and screamed when angry (1 of 4) Within the talent representation, higher proportions of women and young workers responded. Consistent with the high rates of bullying reported by assistants, this group of young people and workers reported alarming rates of bullying behavior (often + very often): 14% reported overly harsh criticism

17% said they used slurs, sarcasm or other gestures to humiliate

16% said they were yelled at when angry

2% reported physically aggressive behavior, such as throwing something

8% said they had been sworn in in a hostile manner. With 65% of those working in TV and film production reporting at least one bullying behavior, these environments are also rife with abuse, in particular: In television and film production, non-union members who do not have access to union protections were twice as likely to report experiencing bullying behavior as union members

In an environment where people place a high value on group status, people who identify as women in IATSE aged 24 to 29 were almost 5 times more likely to report bullying behaviors than those who identified themselves as female in IATSE. PGA men aged 50 to 64. RECOMMENDATIONS

The panel’s recommendations to industry include: Prohibit and define bullying in clear terms that do not require the employer to demonstrate the aggressor’s intention

Establish policies and processes to deal with bullying complaints

Fire employees who engage in any form of retaliation, including threatening or refusing to hire someone who raises concerns about bullying

Pay assistants a living wage so the industry doesn’t favor those who can afford to live in Los Angeles or have had to afford unpaid internships

Develop diverse recruiting relationships and establish talent pipelines with various colleges and universities. Stop recruiting only Ivy League in mailrooms

Create clear definitions of professional and personal assistants

Provide actual training in entry-level training programs (vs. mailroom hazing; pay your dues) PANELS AND WORKSHOPS

The commission will also host a series of panels and workshops dealing with bullying in the entertainment industry. Panel Discussion: Power, Bullying, and Toxic Workplaces in Hollywood – May 20

Moderated by Lauren Rikleen, President and Founder of the Rikleen Institute for Strategic Leadership, this panel will focus on the culture of workplace violence in Hollywood and how all workers can help create fair, just and safe workplaces. . Panelists include director Steven Soderbergh; producer Amy Baer; writer Liz Alper, who founded #PayUpHollywood, and Andrew Coles, CEO of The Mission Entertainment. You can register here. Create cultures of respect – May 25 and 27

Hosted by Rikleen, this program will focus on understanding how workplace cultures and related policies and practices can foster environments that tolerate bullying behavior and sexual harassment, and explore how power dynamics permeates workplace cultures and creates conditions that allow uncontrolled negative behaviors to worsen over time. Register for the program here for May 25 and here for May 27. Witness intervention workshops – May 26, 27 and 28

These workshops will provide witness intervention training on how to identify bullying, sexual harassment or other unwanted behavior, and explore strategies for supporting victims and intervening where appropriate. Register for programs here for May 26: Cast and Crew, here for May 27: Directors / Showrunners and here for May 28: Company / office workers.







