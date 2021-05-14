Sequim author highlights new book with Chimacum Walk





CHIMACUM – Children are like trees, says Katy Bowman. They grow strong moving with wind and rain. She shares a tradition with her own children: taking long walks according to their age. “When they were 4 and 5 years old, we did the [Dungeness] Spit, ”she recalls. This walk to Dungeness Lighthouse stretches approximately 5 miles along the beach. This Sunday, her children, now 8½ and 10, will join their mom for a relatively short – and literate – walk to Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road in Chimacum. The free event, open to the public, will feature Bowman’s new book, “Grow Wild: The Whole Child, Whole Family, Nature-Rich Guide to Moving More”. In an unconventional approach to a book tour, the pages of Bowman’s guidebook will be laid out on signs along a 1 mile route through the surrounding farmland. A treasure hunt inspired by “Grow Wild” will also be set up for young people. “It’s walk-in,” Bowman said, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and although there is no charge to participate, families are encouraged to register in advance for the nutritious movement. .com / events / bookwalk. Bowman, who lives in Sequim, will be on hand to sign copies of “Grow Wild” and answer questions; the book will be available for purchase. The event takes place entirely outdoors, with social distancing practiced and compulsory masks in the common areas of the farm. Here’s a chance to “get ourselves and our kids out of the devices and get out and get moving and be in nature,” Bowman said. In “Grow Wild,” Bowman describes ways to make adjustments at home, in classrooms – just about anywhere, anytime – to create more space for movement. Movement is as essential as food in our lives, she said. Bowman also believes in connecting with nature as a health practice. She organized the book walk in Finnriver to demonstrate that in a fairly short outing it is possible to commune with the earth, exercise and feel good about your body, all at the same time. Normally Bowman would visit libraries and bookstores with “Grow Wild”. But with these places closed to gatherings, she’s okay with going to a farm – and she sees a new opportunity to do something new. Biomechanist, Bowman is also the author of seven other books, including “Move Your DNA: Restore Your Health through Natural Movement”, “Whole Body Barefoot” and “Dynamic Aging: Simple Exercises for Whole-Body Mobility”. His company, Nutritious Movement, is based in Carlsborg; more information can be found at www.nutritiousmovement.com or by calling 360-406-0062. Bowman’s books are available from Chelsea Green Publishing, chelseagreen.com. For more information on other Finnriver activities, including live music on Friday and Sunday evenings, visit Finnriver.com or call 360-339-8478. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] Katy Bowman and Michael Kaffel, instructors at Nutritious Movement in Sequim, practice on staking boards for Sunday’s “Book Walk” at Finnriver Farm & Cidery in Chimacum. The One Mile Walk is a free event featuring Bowman’s new book, “Grow Wild.” (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News)









