Celebrate Delhi Dhaba’s 30th Anniversary with a Bollywood Blast





Put on your party hat because Delhi dhaba celebrates its 30 years! To celebrate, the main Indian restaurant will host a Bollywood Blowout throughout the summer. As you walk through the doors, you will be surrounded by fun and festive scenery and music. Sit back and experience Indian culture with a special celebratory menu including creative cocktails and traditional street food. Start the party off with the Drunk Auntie, a tequila and tamarind nectar margarita. There is also the Yaaaas Rani (translated: Queen Yaaaasss), a fruity concoction made from guava rum, pomegranate and lemon. For your meal, choose a variety of street chaat items. “Chaat”, by the way, describes snacks with flavors that are sweet, sour, tangy, spicy and crunchy. If you want to try different dishes, great. Mix and match items and share with your table! You’ll also find small bites, including masala fries, tandoori chicken wings, and vegetable samosa. If you prefer a full meal, there are also large bites. Finish the experience with Parle-G ice cream sandwiches (made with India’s favorite cookie), sweet rice pudding, or the homemade Kulfi Trio (a trio of rose, malai and pistachio). I had no idea that Delhi Dhaba wasthis old? They have served the Arlington community since 1991, when a local family who emigrated from New Delhi in the 1970s established the restaurant. Their objective? Bring all the colors and flavors of traditional Indian cuisine to the good people of Arlington. The Bollywood Blowout festivities begin on May 15 and run through October 15. Weekend bookings are strongly encouraged, so be sure to book your place onlinenot to miss! Delhi dhaba

2424, boulevard Wilson

Hours of operation: Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Website | Instagram

703-524-0008







