Gary Foster has worked in Hollywood for over three decades, producing hit movies like “Sleepless in Seattle” and water-cooler shows like “Community.” It’s a life on set that has allowed him to observe the best and often the worst of human behavior, from tantrums to director collapses. For too long, Foster believes, the entertainment industry has looked the other way as actors, filmmakers and, yes, producers abuse

their power. “It’s been around since the founding of our industry,” says Foster. “It’s’ If you fuck me, I’ll bury you. You will never work in this city again. It has been mythologized and passed down from generation to generation. But the recent revelations of the toxic workplace culture on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and the ICM, as well as the career fallout that hosted a report on producer Scott Rudin’s staff bullying story, pressure entertainment companies to crack down on tyrannical behavior. And that gives Foster a new goal. He partnered with leadership expert Eileen Coskey Fracchia to create a company, Humanity on Set, aimed at training producers and directors on how to manage sets more efficiently and respectfully. “It’s a good business decision to do this,” says Coskey Fracchia. “It’s not that you won’t have difficult conversations, but it will happen after you establish a code of how it will play out.” Both help producers and other talent establish better ways to approach everything from conflict resolution to management techniques. They work to gain buy-in from guilds and companies in the industry, selling them on when need be assured that the folks running the sets won’t berate the team or cast members for getting their way. This is important because studies show that less than 2% of producers or directors have formal leadership training. “Why would you bet millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs on people who may not have the capacity to lead?” asks Foster. The studios and conglomerates that own them have human resources departments and codes of conduct, but the sets are less regulated. Producers, directors, and the like are hired by limited liability companies that are set up by entertainment companies when films are lit green, making them mostly contract employees. For independent productions, there is often less oversight. The money comes from foreign presales, and there are often no major distributors involved until a film has ceased filming. This created an atmosphere conducive to abuse. “I don’t know if you can change the person, but you can create new habits,” says Coskey Fracchia. “You can get to a point where the pain of not behaving a certain way leaves them with no choice. If they don’t change, they are no longer allowed to work in space. “







