Isn’t Bollywood good enough for digital? These sub-par movies loaded with Star Power make it look!

The Covid-19 pandemic is weighing heavily on the training industry. With sporadic movie shoots, closed cinemas and delayed releases, OTT platforms have become the leading providers of entertainment for people sitting at home.

Bollywood last year finally got off its horse. Where no big star once wanted to go digital, producers are now lining up to negotiate major deals with streaming giants for seemingly mediocre content for fear of losing visibility in theaters with a long list of movies already in the queue.

While in theaters and digitally it eventually becomes a numbers game, in the latter’s case it also exposes the movies to comparisons with genuinely well-designed content already available on these OTT platforms. .

We might hear of servers crashing as a crowd puller like Salman Khan knocks on digital platforms for a pay-per-view release of Radhe You Most Wanted Bhai to keep his Eid pledge, but the response to the film is deeply impacted in terms of content. With the film’s IMDb rating as low as 2.5 and critics indifferent to Salman Khan’s fame, Radhe doesn’t quite look so good in a world where word of mouth means something.

Digital streaming platforms weren’t designed for the stars. They have grown in importance by providing good content and many filmmakers have recognized and respected the space for this. Movies like Sadak 2, Laxmii, Radhe, Dil Bechara today lie awkwardly between movies like Lootcase, Ludo, Pagglait, Raat Akeli Hai and many more on digital shelves, which were much better appreciated for their content than films that did not recognize intelligence. of the OTT public.

The directors of Laxmii and Dil Bechara may have gallantly flaunted the digital records they beat, but the films faded from thought just as quickly. While Laxmii didn’t do justice to Akshay Kumar’s box office dominance, an ode to Sushant Singh Rajput would be more appropriate in theaters where he wouldn’t have to compete for attention with thousands of people. ‘other movies and shows, especially a less than decent remake of Fault in Our Stars.

Take the example of the story of Harshad Mehta. The man behind one of India’s biggest financial scams became the subject of one of Indian OTT’s best deals, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series made Pratik Gandhi an overnight star for his ace of Mehta.

The same story told by entirely different creators in the form of Big Bull, star of Abhishek Bachchan, elicited only a lukewarm response in an average film also released digitally. While comparisons between the two projects are unnecessary for various reasons, the contrast between the two leaves food for thought.

These releases not only undermine the power of the stars, but also the increasing pressure on these stars to finally deliver content that adds value to digital audiences. It may be true that the direct-to-digital alliance between streaming platforms and Bollywood is only temporary, but nonetheless, with every new Bollywood biggie poking fun at the sensibilities of the public, our faith in these platforms -shapes also shrinks a bit to support the celebrity. on the content.

Bollywood has faithfully put away commercially viable biggies for a theatrical experience where creators can make big bucks at the box office and later close a digital deal for another big paycheck. However, it must also be admitted that the direct digital trend is here to stay.

After the pandemic, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar may not be seen offering their big-budget movies for digital releases, but there is comfort in the fact that good content oft-overlooked for big releases has its place in streaming. platforms where they may be able to withdraw their due from the shadows of star power films.

We may have to suffer a little more from Bollywood mediocrity on digital for the greater good, but we hope that filmmakers and stars will finally learn their lessons and respect audiences while making films.