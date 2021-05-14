Jedidiah Goodacre on the role of a famous actor in Finding You





For Jedidiah Goodacre, playing an actor and celebrity on the big screen should be a snap. Then again, it could be one of the hardest things for an actor to pretend you’re acting on purpose. In the love movie Find you, his character Beckett Rush is in Ireland filming a fantasy action movie franchise. While there, he falls in love with a young American woman, while balancing the papparazzi, acting pressures, and fans. The rest of the cast includes Rose Reid, Katherine McNamara, Patrick Bergin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson with Tom Everett Scott and Vanessa Redgrave. Brian Baugh directed and wrote the screenplay adapted from Jenny B. Jones’ novel There Youll Find Me. Here’s the full synopsis: Find you is an inspiring romantic drama full of heart and humor about finding the strength to be true to yourself. After an unfortunate audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid) travels to a coastal Irish village to begin her semester of study abroad. At the B&B run by her host family, she meets gregarious and persistent movie star Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), who is there to film another episode of her medieval fantasy-adventure franchise. As romance erupts between the unlikely couple, Beckett sets off a journey of discovery for Finley that transforms his heart, his music, and his outlook on life. In turn, Finley encourages Beckett to go beyond his teenage image and pursue his true passion. But when the forces surrounding celebrity Becketts threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she’s willing to risk for love. ALSO CHECK: Brian Baugh on Romance Abroad in Ireland in Finding You [Exclusive Interview] LRM Onlines Gig Patta spoke with Jedidiah Goodacre about her character, Ireland, and making a movie into a movie. Jedidiah Goodacre is a television actor in several notable shows. He is quite a fan who follows playing Roman in The CW Vampire series The originals, and followed in Legacy. He then played a role in the gripping drama Order and also in Netflix The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Find you is in theaters today. Watch the exclusive interview below. Tell us what you think. Source: LRM Online Exclusive, Road attractions

