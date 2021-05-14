Iranian Jewish celebrity interior designer urges Hollywood to ‘educate yourself’ before posting on Israeli-Palestinian conflict





Iranian Jewish interior designer who stimulates celebrity clientele called on social media users, especially those in Hollywood, to do their research on ongoing violence between Israel and Palestinians before posting posts online . “I urge my colleagues, friends, clients and Hollywood celebrities to avoid posting from the point of view of what’s ‘trending’ and to really educate yourself and use your platforms for good,” said Ryan Saghian, the youngest designer ever to be awarded Interior Designer of the Year by the City of Los Angeles. The 28-year-old who was featured in Elle Decor, Architectural summaryand Vogue shared his comments Thursday in an Instagram post. He uploaded a slide that featured his statement, which has since gone viral among supporters of Israel. Saghian started by saying “You bet your ass that I stand alongside Israel, the one and only democratic nation in the Middle East that has equal rights for everyone, regardless of gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.” “And you bet your ass that I am on the side of the Palestinian people, who all deserve the same equal rights as us,” he continued. “However, I am not on the side of Hamas, a declared terrorist organization governing these territories and which [sic] hatred for Israel and the Jews comes before helping their own people. Saghian, who competed on Brave Best room won in 2019, went on to explain that although in the past he avoided making “political comments” on his Instagram page, “it’s not political, it’s personal”, and spoke of his family fleeing Iran during the revolution of 1979, when Jews were “no longer welcome.” He ended with a photo of two men kissing each other in a kiss, one wearing a kipah and the other one keffiyeh. He also wrote in the caption of the Instagram post “#istandwithisrael #istandwithpalestine #idonotstandwithhamas”. His remarks come after many celebrities and high-profile figures posted on social media their solidarity with Palestinians amid continued violence in the Middle East, while accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing”, “apartheid” and “crime”. against humanity. “







