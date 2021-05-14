Cheap Trick is set to headline the Long Play Music Fest on July 4th in Rockford





LOVES PARK Music and sports fans, as well as those looking for an opportunity to go out, can look forward to a four-day summer festival called Cheap Trick at Rivets Stadium. StarEvents, a Chicago-based festival-focused company, and the city of Loves Park announced the inaugural launch of the Long Play Music Fest on Friday. It will feature music including members of the Rockford native Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, carnival games and children’s rides, local vendors and a baseball game. The festival serves as a homecoming party for StarEvents CEO and Guilford High School alumni John Barry, who has said he wants to give back to the community he grew up in. Barry remembers attending Cheap Trick concerts as a teenager and young adult. The event featured by his favorite Rockfordband is Life Coming Full Circle. “I have had an exciting and great life. But there is nothing bigger and better for me personally than being able to book Cheap Trick and reserve this level of talent in my hometown,” Barry said. Pictures: Cheap Trick through the years The four-day festival will feature a baseball game between the Rockford Rivets and the Battle Creek Bombers starting at 3 p.m. on July 1. The rest of the weekend will be headlined by Gin Blossoms on July 2, Jeff Tweedy on July 3, and Cheap Trick in July. 4. The festivals will take place from noon to 11 p.m. from Friday to Sunday. After Thursday’s baseball game, the stadium will begin its transformation into music acts, food and retail vendors, and carnival games for kids. The town of Loves Park will also offer a fireworks display Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. and one at 10 p.m. on Sunday. This event will provide an opportunity for many residents to enjoy the company of friends and family for the first time since the pandemic struck in March 2020. Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury is eager to donate to children and community members the opportunity to live in safety. amusing. After:Loves Park cancels Young at Heart celebration “It’s huge,” Jury said. “We are dealing with a professional event planner who will keep everyone safe. The town of Loves Park is 100% on board. We can’t wait to rejoice.” General admission tickets start at $ 19.99. The carnival will take place outside the stadium and unlimited passes will be available for $ 30 per day or $ 50 for the whole weekend. StarEvents will also offer VIP tickets starting at $ 100 and include additional amenities such as exclusive access to the VIP concert area with top-notch seating next to the stage, a private bar, and private bathrooms. Shaquil Manigault: [email protected]; @RRstarShaquil







