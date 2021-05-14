Hollywood Vs Bollywood: Emilia Clarke Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Wore the Red Assoulin Puffy Dress Effortlessly?





Celebrities never compromise when it comes to fashion. Celebrities have their fashion game, we all know the hype behind celebrity red carpet looks. Celebrities choose their favorite look from their favorite designer or brand for big events or occasions and style it their way. But quite often, celebrities end up wearing the exact same outfit from a designer, and luckily, celebrities didn’t end up pairing up at the same event, but were seen wearing the same outfit at times and on occasions. different. Back in 2019, gorgeous Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and GOT fame Emilia Clarke wore the same red Assoulin bouffant dress for different events. Although the stars did not notice that their fans surely compared the two beautiful looks. Deepika wore the gorgeous dress during a panel discussion with film critic Anupama Chopra and a few other Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurana and her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika attended the event in the red dress from Rosie Assoulin’s Fall 2019 collection. Deepika completed the look with gold hoops and red pumps. For her hair, Deepika opted for a messy ponytail that complimented the look perfectly. Emilia wore the same dress at the VanityFair Oscar Party 2019. Emilia looked absolutely glamorous in the whole look. Clarke went for minimal makeup and went for a sleek hair look. Emilia accessorized the look with a beautiful ring, dainty earrings and black heels. Clarke looked gorgeous in the Assoulin red dress. What way of styling the Red Assoulin dress did you like the most? Let us know

