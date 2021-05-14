‘Rebel’, ‘American Housewife’, ‘For Life’, ‘Mixed-ish’ canceled at ABC – The Hollywood Reporter





ABC’s four remaining bubble shows were canceled as ABC also passed on four of its remaining pilots. New ABC Entertainment chairman Craig Erwich chooses to cancel veteran comedy American housewife (after five seasons), Black-ish ‘sophomore spin-off from s Mixed, freshman drama Rebel and sophomore drama For life. They join Kyra Sedgwick multicam Call your mother as scripted originals that will not return to the Disney-backed broadcaster during the 2021-2022 season. On the side of the pilots, after having given series orders to The Wonder Years, Queens, Abbott Elementary and Maggie, ABC transmitted the drama of Sam Esmail Acts of crime and comedies Adopted (a holdover from 2020), Regina Hicks’ Black don’t crack and half-hour blue collar workers Bucktown. Still in contention are Black Horse, Disney themed Epic, Kevin costner National Parks Survey, Promised Land and Sorting because ABC should give more time at the controls of the end-of-season drivers for a potential mid-season green light. Collars, Acts of crime is perhaps the most surprising. The unique version of a criminal procedure Mr. Robot Creator Sam Esmail was picked up by Erwich’s predecessor Karey Burke and was part of his effort to bring more cable and streaming-focused creators back to broadcast. The news comes hours after Erwich and ABC’s renewal Blackish (for its eighth and final season), The Conners, the Goldbergs, the rookie and Domestical economy for the next broadcast season. They join the previously renewed The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and Big sky on the network schedule. Of the four cancellations, it should be noted that ABC owned 100% Mixed and American housewife, with For life as good as Rebel from Sony TV. (The independent studio also saw the ax drop on Friday Call your mother although he continues to have The good doctor and The Goldbergs on ABC’s calendar.) The biggest surprise among Friday’s cancellations is the decision to delete Rebel, the inspired drama of Erin Brockovich, which comes from the network’s top producer, Krista Vernoff. Katey Sagal star was Vernoff’s first script to retrieve a series after 13 attempts, with the Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner currently controls all of ABC’s prime-time Thursday programming. The sources note that the decision was difficult and was based on the poor performance of the show’s linear and numeric ratings. Vernoff recently signed a new global deal with Disney’s ABC Signature, for whom she will continue to develop and oversee both. Grey’s and Station 19. American housewife, meanwhile, experienced a backstage upheaval following the departure of co-star Carly Hughes, citing allegations of a toxic workplace and discrimination. Co-star Ali Wong also recently booked the lead role in an Amazon series and was set to leave the series if the series had been renewed. Blackish spin off Mixed was among ABC’s least viewed originals. Creator Kenya Barris still has the final season of the flagship and its Freeform spin-off at Disney, along with another spin-off, Old enough, in development at ABC. Kyra Sedgwick Vehicle Call your mother was one of the few new series to launch this season and bypassed the pilot stage after production was derailed by the pandemic. Complete cancellations, For life was a former Burke favorite (who lit the show), but the show about racial inequalities in the justice system has never been able to catch up with viewers. Keep track of all renewals, cancellations and new series orders with THRthe handy scorecard and click here for the latest news on all broadcast pilots.







