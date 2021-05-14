Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Malhar Pandya, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more …
Big B buys oxygen concentrators from Poland, donates ventilators to BMC
Bombay– Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog how he bought 50 oxygen concentrators in Poland and donated ventilators to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
“I must, with deep gratitude, warmly thank the Government of Poland, the Mayor of the City of Wroclaw, the Indian Ambassador in Warsaw and LOT Polish Airlines for their very kind gestures towards me. The general call for places that needed help had been for the urgent need for oxygen concentrators. These are and were hard to come by and when I got no immediate source to acquire them, my friend and the Indian consul in Wroclaw took a step forward, ”Bachchan wrote in his latest blog post, Thursday evening. .
He further wrote: “… He read about my work in purchasing concentrators and came out with the name and contact details of a Polish company that made them and that was exported to various parts of the world, and if that could be one of the sources of my need. I immediately placed an order for 50 oxygen concentrators, which were blocked for me by him, because the equipment was in short supply and was being manufactured and sold quite quickly. So I bought 50 concentrators and they will be shipped on May 15th.
“The oxygen concentrators have also been ordered from another source and about 60 of them are expected to arrive in a few days,” he said in his blog post.
Malhar Pandya bakes a cake for the first time on the occasion of his wife Priya’s birthday
Bombay– Actor Malhar Pandya baked a cake for the first time on Friday, to make his wife, actress-singer Priya Patidar, feel special on her birthday.
“This is the first time I’ve tried to bake a cake. Looking at the lockdown and the situation around us, I really wanted her to feel special on her birthday, but I was confused on how to do it. Then I had this idea. I surprised her with a birthday cake at midnight, ”he says.
The actor took the internet recipe for the cake.
“Thanks to the Internet, where I got help, I was able to add all my love and succeed in baking a cake. Now I feel like I should try my hand at cooking too. I’m already in the mood to cook dinner for him and plan to have a candlelit meal, ”he says.
Malhar is known to appear in television series like “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki”, “Ishqbaaaz” and “RadhaKrishn”.
Jacqueline Fernandez: Let us be understanding and sympathize with all
Bombay– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday called on her fans and supporters to spread love, kindness and sympathy as India battles the deadly second wave of Covid-19.
“Stay strong, stay safe, stay healthy, help others when you can, always spread love and kindness !!” We are all fighting the pandemic in our own way, let’s be understanding and compassionate with all .. let’s be there for each other! Keep sharing your stories of kindness with us and help spread the word of love and unity, ”Jacqueline said in an Instagram post.
The actress recently came to serve food amid the Covid crisis. Speaking to social media, she posted a video in which she is seen interacting with people from across India who are trying to help others cope with the pandemic. Posting photos on Instagram that show her serving food, the actress said she was “honored” to help.
Jacqueline’s initiatives are part of her recently launched You Only Live Once (YOLO) foundation.
Pooja Bisht opens up about her role in ‘Flawed’
Bombay– Actress Pooja Bisht has opened up about her role in the upcoming “Flawed” web series.
“I play the character of Soumya. She is a strong and independent girl in the eyes of all, but at the same time she bears the scar of her father’s absence after he abandoned her, along with her younger sister and mother, for another woman. , putting his responsibilities on his shoulders, ”says Pooja.
“Just the thought of love itself makes her sick and because of that she is unable to have a healthy relationship with anyone, and she doesn’t want to open up to anyone.” Still, a small part of herself wants a father figure in her life because she is tired of the responsibilities. An internal search for broken people like her leads her from time to time into the greater unknown, ”she added.
The series also stars Rajniesh Duggall, Sumit Manak, Ashok Pathak, and Sammratt Kapoor. It is directed by Dheeraj Singh Padiyar.
Sunny Leone: Keep your loved ones close to you
Bombay– Sunny Leone said on Friday that her children Nisha, Asher, Noah and husband Daniel Weber went above and beyond to make her feel special on her birthday, May 13.
“So grateful for all the love put into making me feel special on my birthday. We make do with the resources around us but Nisha, Asher, Noah and @ dirrty99 made do. Beyond touched. You can have all the things in the world, but without a family you are nothing, ”she wrote on Instagram.
“I love you all so much! God bless and stay safe everyone! Hold your loved ones close and protect each other at all costs !! It is our job as parents to protect our families and to feed our families. Stay indoors and wear a mask !! »She concludes.
In terms of work, Sunny will then be seen in the film “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon” and the web series “Anamika”. (IANS)
