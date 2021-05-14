Controversial Polish film 365 days with two sequels on Netflix





The controversial and criticized but popular Polish film 365 Days is getting two sequels on Netflix with the return of its original cast.

The controversial Polish film,365 days, gets two sequels on Netflix. The Polish erotic drama landed on the streaming platform last summer and was a surprising success as it quickly began to draw comparisons with another popular erotic, the Fifty shades trilogy. Although the critical response to 365 days was maybe even darker than Fifty shades of Greys because it sits at 0% on Rotten Tomato Tomatoes. Directed by Barbara Biaows and Tomasz Mandes, 365 days is based on the first novel in a trilogy by Blanka Lipiska. The film follows a young sales manager named Laura (Anna Maria Sieklucka) from Warsaw. While on vacation in Sicily, Laura is kidnapped by a Sicilian Mafia family member named Massimo (Michele Morrone) who has been stalking her for years. Massimo soon reveals that his plan is to imprison Laura for 365 days and impose himself on her until she falls in love with him. Besides being criticized as a bad movie, 365 days sparked controversy for romanticizing sexual violence and Stockholm Syndrome, prompting the petitioners to urge the removal of the films from Netflix. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Despite the controversy, 365 days will get not one, but two sequels on Netflix, according to one Deadline exclusive. The main stars of the films, Sieklucka and Morrone, will reprise their roles as Laura and Massimo for the sequels. Biaows and Mandes will be back live. A little like Fifty shades of Grey,365 days sequels will adapt books two and three in the Lipiska series. The first sequel will see Laura and Massimo reunited, but according to Deadline, their relationship will be complicated by the family ties of Massimos and a mysterious man who enters Lauras's life to win her heart and trust at all costs. Although erotic films like Fifty shades and 365 days are often ridiculed and ridiculed by critics, with many valid arguments regarding their glamourization of sexual assault, there is clearly a market for these types of films. Despite being a critical failure, the Fifty shades trilogy was a smash hit, grossing over $ 1.32 billion worldwide. The popularity of 365 days It can't be denied either, as it enjoyed ten days as the most-watched movie on Netflix in the United States, the second longest stretch in platform history. So the streamer's decision to grab the sequels seems purely motivated by the prospect of attracting eyeballs to their platform, with less concern for the integrity of the content. Like a shipwreck it will be hard for many to look away 365 days aftereffects when they hit Netflix.

