Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Audio Book On Sale – / Movie





Once upon a time in hollywood will be repeated in audio form by Jennifer jason leigh. Quentin Tarantino's novelization of his 10-time Oscar-nominated film will receive the actress's audiobook treatment. The audiobook accompanies theOnce upon a time in hollywoodnovel written by Tarantino which will be published this summer. Once upon a time in hollywoodThe Twitter account announced that an audiobook of Tarantino's 2019 film will be performed by Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh and will go on sale June 29. Pre-orders are available on Audible here. We're excited to announce that Quentin Tarantinos ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD audiobook will be performed by Oscar nominated actress Jennifer Jason Leigh! On sale June 29 and available for pre-order now on @Audible_com: https://t.co/Ns2w8kj0xN pic.twitter.com/i4W1x88uOr – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) May 13, 2021 The audiobook follows the announcement in November of aOnce upon a time in hollywood romanization written by Tarantino, as part of a two-book deal with the HarperCollins Harper imprint, which also included a non-fiction book titledCinema speculation which presents essays, reviews, personal writings on films of the 70s. Romanization portrays PrintTarantino's nostalgic ode to 1960s cinema, which saw Hollywood on the cusp of seismic cultural change. The movie played Leonardo DiCaprio like washed-out actor Rick Dalton, and Brad pitt, in an Oscar-winning performance like his double stunt Cliff Booth, as they had just spent time in '60s Hollywood with the shadow of the Manson family looming above. But the novel will develop on the sweet dynamic of Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth who, let's be honest, was the show's real star with the book reportedly tracking the characters "both back and forth in time." The romanization will also include deleted and extended scenes, like the two actors' time making Western spaghetti in Italy, as well as characters who were left out of the theatrical cut (like Burt Reynolds). Interestingly, Leigh has been chosen to perform the audiobook sinceOnce upon a time is such guys movie, but the actress has previously worked with Tarantino, starring in her 2015 Western RevengeThe Hateful Eight. She has a sense of Tarantino's peculiar style and cadence, and will likely emulate Pitt's Cliff Booth's lazy sleigh and DiCaprio's tired despair of Rick Dalton very well. TarantinoOnce upon a time in hollywoodnovel is about to hit the shelves alongside the audiobook onJune 292021, and will first be rolled out as aHarper Perennial paperback, alongside e-books and digital audio editions. A deluxe hardcover edition will follow in the fall.







