Entertainment
CDC Mask Guidance: What will Hollywood Productions do?
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can resume the most typical pre-pandemic activities without wearing a face mask or social distancing, there was one important exception to the advice of the ‘agency.
National guidelines state that people may do without masks “except as required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, including advice on local businesses and workplaces.”
These workplace tips for film and TV shoots mean that wearing masks on sets is likely to continue in the weeks and months to come, both in Los Angeles County and beyond. filming locations. After the start of the pandemic last year, the production industry has worked tirelessly to set up guidelines this would ensure the safety of the cast and crew and keep the cameras running. LA County guidelines include frequent Covid testing, social distancing, and widespread mask wear. “All non-cameras must wear masks throughout the work day,” the guidelines say.
The county health department said on Friday his hands were tied by Cal / OSHA, the state’s workplace safety regulator, and expected to hear more after the standards board meeting from Cal / OSHA on May 20.
“Everyone must continue to adhere to the required distancing and masking in all workplaces,” the county health agency said.
Face shields, however, are now optional on productions intended for vaccinated workers. As of May 6, LA County protocols for film, television and music production specify: “Employees who are otherwise required to wear a face shield or goggles may choose not to wear a face shield if they are. fully vaccinated. Employees should always wear face masks. “
Entertainment industry protocols are also the product of collective bargaining, so any update to these rules will have to involve unions.
The IATSE said it was not yet ready to comment on the CDC’s revised mask guidelines.
SMPTE National Executive Director Barbara Lange spoke positively about the announcement, saying, “It means the United States is on a positive path and our economy is likely to return soon. Nonetheless, we must take appropriate steps to ensure continued health and safety by continuing to promote vaccination as the fastest way to get back to normal. “
“We’ll have to wait and see because as long as the studios have negotiated the way forward with the unions and there are still insurance risk factors for studios and production companies, it’s not really up to you. us as individuals – if we want to work, that is, ”said JJ Levine, vice president of the International Guild of Site Managers. “I’m lucky because it’s relatively easy to stay left behind in my work, but given the logistics of the other departments working with each other so close to the set, I think it will be cinema like Covid. -usual for a while. ,” he said.
Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, says his personal mask-wearing habits will not change: “We worked very hard with IATSE to draft the Covid Safety Protocols, they allowed us to go back to work and to protect us. Wearing masks was part of our daily routine. While they were a bit boring, the only advantage of everyone wearing a mask was that no one had the cold or flu that usually spreads throughout the entire setting. Personally, I plan to continue to wear a mask at work when we are in large groups. I think that could become the way to keep us healthy at work. “
A local member of the Hollywood IATSE who wished to remain anonymous added: “Working on a set is a whole other ball of wax. It just came out, with not enough time for Producers and Guilds to have this discussion, so we as a crew have no idea what impact this is going to have on us – it just doesn’t matter. is not yet produced.
As productions continue to navigate the return to work amid evolving COVID protocols and CDC updates, costume designer Jill Ohanneson (“For All Mankind”) and Howard Berger (head of the makeup department ” Them ”) are expressed in front of a Variety Streaming Room conversation, added that they will continue to wear face shields for the foreseeable future as proof of vaccination is not required on sets.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]