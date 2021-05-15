Musso & Frank, EP, Magic Castle: What’s Reopened in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, California Los Angeles continues to emerge from the pandemic as the summer sun approaches. As more residents begin to get vaccinated, the guidelines are loosening and businesses are reopening.

Hollywood’s most famous restaurant, Musso & Frank, reopened on May 6 after a 10-month layoff. Founded in 1919, Musso & Frank has chosen to keep the tradition intact rather than surprising its clients with too many changes. “With our reopening, we are ensuring that our more than 100 years of tradition does not change at all,” said CFO / COO Mark Echeverria, a member of the fourth generation of the family of owners. “For example, our menu will remain as intact as possible – we want to keep all of our original offerings. Another tradition that will return is our focus on handcrafted cocktails, including our signature martinis – stirred, not shaken – James Bond Although the bar remains closed for walk-in service, our customers can still order their favorite drinks and cocktails to enjoy at their table. “

EP took the opposite route, overhauling their menu and changing their interior feel when they reopened on May 10. The West Hollywood restaurant will now focus on modern American dishes, revolving from its previous focus on Asian cuisine. “We’re not closing Asia,” said culinary director Monty Koludrovic, who helped restructure the menu. Eater. “We’re influenced by that, taking inspiration from great American culture throughout the modern age.”

Those looking to get their dose of magic tricks were delighted to hear Magic Castle announce that they would reopen on May 21. The private clubhouse was closed since March 15, 2020, but will now welcome members and guests inside on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And in North Hollywood, Fat Dog, an arts district staple, has reopened after a five-month shutdown due to pandemic restrictions. Owners of the restaurant called the winter closure a “blessing in disguise,” and the spread of vaccines gave them more confidence that this time they could reopen for good.

“I missed seeing the place full of guests,” owner Susann Mandeville told Patch. “Having fun, enjoying our atmosphere and enjoying our staff. It’s quite rewarding to be in a place with 200 people, and 99.9% are very happy with what we have to offer.” READ MORE: Fat Dog makes a triumphant return to North Hollywood

