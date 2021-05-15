Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial should be dismissed





Kevin Spacey leaves Nantucket District Court after being arraigned for sexual assault January 7, 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial is set to be dismissed after his anonymous accuser refused to reveal his identity. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the male source known as “CD” must publicly confirm his identity for the case against Spacey to proceed, but on Thursday lawyers for the ‘man said he would not disclose his name. CD accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was just 14 and took legal action against the disgraced actor in September alongside his compatriot, Anthony Rapp. But now the case looks set to be closed after the anonymous accuser refused to comply with Kaplan’s request. Richard M Steigman and Peter J Saghir, lawyers for CD, said in a letter obtained by CNN: “As we had previously informed the Court, CD believes it is unable to withstand scrutiny and intrusion into his life if his identity is revealed in this question. “ The pair also added that “unwanted attention” would be “just too much for him to bear.” However, Judge Kaplan asserted that CD must identify itself because interest in the case is “heightened because CD made his allegations against a public figure.” The judge wrote in his ruling: “The evidence suggests that CD knowingly and repeatedly took the risk that one of these people at one point or another would reveal their true identity in a way that would bring that identity to the fore. ‘attention from the general public, especially given he is seeking $ 40 million in damages. He is laying serious charges and, as a result, has called his credibility into question. “ In the initial trial, CD accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him in the 1980s, when the accuser was 14. Anthony Rapp first accused Spacey, 61, of sexual assault in October 2017, when he claimed the former House of Cards actor had “seized [his] butt ”and lifted him onto a bed at a party at Spacey’s in 1986, when Rapp was only 14 years old. Related Articles Spacey released a statement at the time saying he did not recall the alleged incident involving Rapp, and apologized “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

