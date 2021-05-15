



NEW YORK (AP) Kardashian fans have been tickled by a big reveal: A California government worker is behind a mysterious social media handful who has been posting funny posts from a North West perspective since the birth of the oldest child. Kim seven years ago. She is Natalie Franklin, 34, of Sacramento, and she was delighted to appear in the Thursday Night episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after Kim and her sister Khloe track her down. Oh, my God, that was so great, Franklin told The Associated Press after the episode aired. I have never met famous and famous people before. The sisters were equally excited after excluding various family members and friends as the creator of @norisblackbook on Twitter and Instagram. She’s everything and more, Kim said on the Franklin Dating Show. She started this account before North even had a personality, so she invented that personality and luckily that’s North’s personality. Khloe added: I have a caption right in front of us. Fans and family took to Twitter as the reveal unfolded, overwhelming Franklin’s secret account as the show unfolded. Franklin, who manages websites and internet services for a state agency, said she came up with the idea for Suri’s Burn Book, a popular blog that’s still alive on social media and commenting on the world at Suri Cruise’s eyes. Franklin decided to make North a little sneaky at a time when Kim and dad Kanye West often dressed their firstborn in black, had yet to reveal his face, and the Kardashians had a line of children’s clothing at Babies R Us. I was saying to a friend, can you imagine being North West and you have to wear this cheap Babies R Us? She should be at Prada, Balenciaga, Chanel !, says Franklin. She started on Tumblr but migrated as other platforms developed. Her posts, coupled with music videos and photos, poked fun at almost everyone in the Kardashian world, noting Kim’s reputation as a terrible dancer and leading Kim Kourtney and Scott Disick’s sister to: Hate is what keeps Scott and Aunt Kourt together. So what does North think of all of this? She was unconscious and unimpressed. Kim invited her daughter on FaceTime to meet Franklin and she barely looked up from her bowl of ice cream. I love North West so much. I feel like I created this little monster, if you will, said Franklin. I was very happy to see that she lived up to all my expectations of not being interested. I wouldn’t have it any other way. The Kardashian-Jenner tribe wraps up their 20-season show in June, but Franklin has no plans to put @norisblackbook to bed. I want to keep writing it, she said. I don’t think the Kardashians are leaving anytime soon.

