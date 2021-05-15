How Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom Became Hollywood Pals





Prince Harry’s extensive interview with Dax Shepard on Thursday revealed the royal’s connection to neighbor Orlando Bloom. The Duke of Sussex, who currently lives in a sprawling $ 14 million mansion in Montecito, Calif., with his pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their 2-year-old son Archie said he and the ‘Lord of the Rings’ star recently discussed photographers who linger in their neighborhood. “Two days ago Orlando Bloom texted me because he’s on the road and we’re kind of keeping in touch because of the paparazzi,” Harry said. on Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “He sent me a photo, which his security obtained, of this long-haired guy with a cap, ear cups, with his huge camera in the back of his 4 × 4 truck, the windows blacked out, a woman at the wheel, who made the peace sign, sitting there as a distraction, and he’s laying in the back of that truck taking pictures of [Bloom and Katy Perry] with their child, Harry, 36, continued. “How is this normal, how is it acceptable?” Bloom, 44, shares 8-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiance Perry, 36. The actor and ex-wife Miranda Kerr are also parents to 10-year-old son, Flynn Christopher. Bloom and his fiancee Katy Perry are the parents of an 8 month old daughter, Daisy Dove. FilmMagic As for the start of Harry and Bloom’s friendship, the two have common ties between designer Misha Nonoo (who is said to have played the role of matchmaker for Harry and Meghan) as well as singer Ellie Goulding. Bloom, Perry, 36, and the Sussexes attended Nonoo’s 2019 wedding to Michael Hess in Rome. As for Goulding, 34, she performed at the Harrys Invictus Games closing concert in 2014 and hooked up with the prince backstage. Perry and Bloom also attended Goulding’s 2019 wedding to Caspar Jopling, as did Harry’s cousins ​​Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Harry with Ellie Goulding at the 2014 Invictus Games closing concert. Getty Images Royal Expert Dickie Arbiter told the Daily Mail On Friday, it looks like Harry was the one who forged the bond with Bloom. “The question is, why are celebrities friends of the royal family?” Arbiter posed. “Quite simply, they like to eat out on the fact that they are a friend of the royal family. It’s like, ‘Hey ho, I went to Harry’s wedding. I don’t know him, but I went to Harry’s wedding. ” Arbiter then said: “Harry befriended Orlando Bloom. Orlando Bloom thinks: ‘Ooh very sweet – a friend of the royal family. It works both ways. “ Harry’s ties to the British royal family can be seen as strained, however. During Thursday’s exchange with Shepard, 46, Harry lambasted the parenting skills of his father, heir to the throne, Prince Charles. “He treats me like he’s been treated,” Harry said. The former military pilot and Markle, 39, who are expecting a baby girl this summer, left royal duties last year and moved to the United States. As for Bloom, he will slip into Harry’s royal shoes, like it is planned to make its voice heard the Duke of Sussex in the upcoming HBO Max animated comedy “The Prince.”

