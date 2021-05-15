Prince Charles’ lonely childhood has been well documented

Prince Harry has been criticized for speaking out against his father Prince Charles’ parenting skills, but Charles also made it clear that growing up in the palace was not a picnic.

Harry stunned royal watchers on Thursday when he said he was caught in a “cycle” of “pain and suffering” growing up as a member of the British royal family.

As a palace source told Page Six after Harry’s lengthy interview with Dax Shepard on his ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, “It’s so tiring to stop whining about how horrible your privileged upbringing was.” .and stop using your title if you are so unhappy to be royal. “

Another insider joked: “We should really start calling him Henry Wales.”

However, when Charles, the heir to the throne, hit rock bottom following his separation from Princess Diana in 1992, he spoke to Jonathan Dimbleby for an authorized biography.

The book painted a picture of a lonely little boy who barely saw his parents and was miserable after being forced to attend the same strict Scottish boarding school as his father, Prince Phillip.

Prince Philip, pictured here with the royal family, has been described as ‘demeaning’ and ‘bully’. Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Dimbleby said the Queen and Philip were emotionally distant.

As a child, Dimbleby wrote that Charles was easily frightened by his father’s energetic personality, whose reproaches for a lack of behavior or attitude … easily made us cry.

Friends who spoke with Charles’ permission also described the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last month at the age of 99, as disparaging and even intimidating his son. Charles was less harsh towards his mother, whom he described as less indifferent than detached.

At 20, Charles was asked if his father had been a tough disciplinarian and if he had been told to sit down and be quiet, Charles replied: All the time, yes.

When asked as he neared his 21st birthday to describe the moment he first realized he was heir to the throne, Charles clarified that he also struggled with the fate of her life as her youngest son would later.

Charles was once greeted by his mother and father with a handshake after a long absence. Mirrorpix via Getty Images

I think it’s something that comes to your mind with the most terribly inexorable meaning… and slowly you get the idea that you have a certain duty and a certain responsibility, ”he says.

The Queen’s firstborn, Charles Philip Arthur George, was born on November 14, 1948. Although he was born into privilege, the future king barely saw his parents in infancy.

His mother was 22 when he was born and, as Princess Elizabeth, she traveled overseas on official trips or spent time with Philip, who was then an officer in the Royal Navy and stationed in Malta.

When she was only 25, she was crowned Queen after the death of her father, King George.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 at age 25. PA Images via Getty Images

As writer Sally Bedell Smith later recounted, neither parent was physically demonstrative.

It written in Vanity Fair: “This lack of tactile connection was painfully apparent in May 1954, when the Queen and Prince Philip greeted Charles, 5, and Anne, 3, with handshakes after an absence of almost six months during a tour of the Commonwealth countries. Martin Charteris, Elizabeth’s former private secretary, pointed out that Charles must have been baffled by what a natural mother-son relationship was meant to be.

Among Dimbleby’s claims in his book, “The Prince of Wales: a biographyHe said, Charles was forced to marry Princess Diana without love by his father.

At the time, Philip responded by telling the Daily Telegraph, “I have never discussed private matters and I don’t think the Queen either. Very few family members did. “

Charles tried to make amends in a TV documentary tribute to the Queen on her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The home movies portrayed an idyllic childhood in the family estates in Sandringham, Norfolk, and Balmoral, Scotland.

Speaking to Shepard, Harry condemned the parenting style that has been passed down through the Royal Family, adding: ‘I don’t think we should be pointing fingers or blaming anyone but certainly, when it comes to parenting, If I have felt some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that my father or parents may have suffered, I will make sure to break this cycle so that I do not pass it on.

Harry recently spoke of breaking the “cycle” of genetic pain and suffering passed on by the royal family. David Dyson / Pool / Shutterstock

Ahead of the birth of his second child, a daughter due to him and his wife Meghan Markle in the coming weeks, Harry added: ‘It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that is passed on anyway, so we, as parents, should do the most. we can try to say ‘you know what, this happened to me, i’ll make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’ ”

“I never saw it, I never knew it, and then all of a sudden I started to put it back together and go, OK, so that’s where he went to school, this is what happened i know about his life i also know who is related to his parents which means he treated me like he was treated so how can i change that for my own children? he said.

After telling Oprah Winfrey that her father and older brother Prince William were “trapped” in their royal roles during her hit interview in March, Harry made it clear that he wanted to rebuild their relationship after he and Markle have left the royal family.

He said, “I will always love him. There was a lot of trouble. I will continue to make this one of my priorities to heal this relationship. “