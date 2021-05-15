Broadcast or ignore?

VOD output North Hollywood is Mikey Alfred’s confident and pleasantly surprising debut feature, which aims to capture the culture of SoCal’s skate hangout in a classic, but quirky, coming-of-age story. Alfred was a producer on Jonah Hills, a similar image of skateboarding nostalgia Mid 90s, so fans of that might find their interest piqued here. North Hollywood delivers another surprising breakthrough in star Ryder McLaughlin, who presents himself as a lighter version of Pete Davidson’s opposite rib; he co-stars with Vince Vaughn and Booksmart supporting actor Nico Hiraga. It seems destined to be overlooked in the glut of streaming releases, so here’s why it deserves some pretty cult following.

The essential: Mike (Ryder McLaughlin) just graduated from high school, but he doesn’t know how. In the first scene of the film, his father (Vince Vaughn) breaks his balls for not knowing how to tuck the shower curtain into the tub when he is showering. You see, water is getting all over the bathroom. This is basic knowledge. Simple physics. Vince Vaughn Dad is a longtime construction worker and his ancestors made cement and stucco, and he can’t understand why his adult son, who has a degree and is now an adult, doesn’t already know. On top of that, Mike wants to pursue his dream of being a pro skateboarder, and he might as well tell his father Vince Vaughn that he wants a career in training elephants to dance the watusi. For Vince Vaughn Dad, this is stupid, impractical shit, and it’s not going to last. The boy needs STRUCTURE. By the way, has Mike already filled out his college applications? No? Is he going to get there? Yes right.

This is all normal and delusional during the teenage transition period, of course. Make no mistake here – Mike is a decent, soft-spoken kid, maybe a little too mealy, but decent. He skates with his two best friends, Adolf (Aramis Hudson) and Jay (Nico Hiraga). They’ve known each other since elementary school, and their matching NORTH HOLLYWOOD Sharpied on Rubber Chuck Taylors mean they’re a skate team. Should this be written with ak? Skate krew? No? OK, I won’t do it then. The three guys hang out and act silly, skate and laugh the way they should, and Mike could finally talk about Rachel (Miranda Cosgrove), his crush since, like, forever. Nobody really has a plan – Jay will go to college and Adolf will do a bit of construction work – but don’t we tend to take everything you’re going to do with your life a little too seriously anyway? ?

But Mike has Vince Vaughn Dad, the STRUCTURE guy, so what you’re gonna do with your life, seriousness clings to him like an ubiquitous shroud. Mike decides he needs to fall back and focus on skating, like REALLY FOCUS. And that means rip shit. He leaves the water polo team after showing up late for training, having to do a zillion push-ups and then fight with his teammate; he gets his ass pounded, so Vince Vaughn Dad gives him a boxing lesson. He determines that Jay and Adolf don’t take skating seriously enough, so he begins to lose them in a mealy way and finds professional skaters, with real downforce and shit, to hang out with. Rachel approaches her charms. And he weaves his way through a string of untruthful fibbarinos on the damn college apps to his dad. He may be lost, but he may also be found. To complicate matters, he’s actually pretty good at it. Things would be so much easier if he sucked.

What movies will it remind you of ?: North Hollywood find it Super bad sweet spot between Thrashin ‘ and Dazed and confused.

Performance to watch: McLaughlin keeps the film going with a strong lead performance that finds exactly what makes his character endearing and, at times, infuriating.

Memorable dialogue: Do you wear a sweater and shorts? Vince Vaughn dad

Gender and skin: Nothing. 2 bad 4 Mike.

Our catch: Skateboarding is a metaphor here. No no, hang out with me. You have to keep your head above your feet or you will eat shit. It is a question of balance. And Mike just has a hard time keeping his head on top of his feet with this life stuff. See? METAPHOR, baby!

The point is, Mike is a frustrating person to spend the first hour of North Hollywood. Bored Adolfs, Bored Jays, Bored Vince Vaughn Dads, were all bored. MIke says he’s on full blast, then he gets completely tasteless. You just want to tell him to tell his damn truth and follow her, but he’s a teenager, and although every teenager is stupid by nature, he’s a little dumber than most. He keeps fighting and pissing off the people who love him. You act like a kid, and it’s embarrassing, he tells Adolf, and it’s a testament to their long-standing friendship that Mike doesn’t get his face bandaged.

North Hollywood is an unpretentious charmer, a light but surprisingly deep little character study. Writer / director Mikey Alfred points out the details that make the boys compelling, which makes Vince Vaughn Dad more than just a caricature of the disapproving single father. This isn’t some go-to stoner teen raunch-com aimed at big laughs and over-feeling. The characters take turns with Mike and some of the truth comes to the surface. Steering is confident and thoughtful, visually interesting without being too flashy or taking us away from Mikes’ confusing and exploratory perspective. Mike realizes that something has to change, but maybe he doesn’t realize that something will have to change after this, and after that, and again after. this. Theres your life lesson right there.

Notably, Mike is a Catholic altar boy forced to leave his post at the start of the film because he is too old. It takes the rest of the movie for it to come to Jesus (and I’m not talking about Vince Vaughn Dad, because there’s only one perspective here). There is another literary thing for you – irony. It’s a good, smart, sincere movie.

Our call:North Hollywood is underestimated and probably underestimated. I’ll do my part to make that last part a little less true: STREAM IT.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Learn more about his work on johnserbaatlarge.com or follow him on Twitter: @johnserba.

Where to stream North Hollywood