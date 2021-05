Don Cheadle reveals that Space Jam: A New Legacy will include an appearance by basketball star Michael Jordan, but in an unexpected way.

Michael Jordan will appear in Space Jam: a new legacy – but in an unexpected way, according to Don Cheadle. Cheadle was recently a guest on Access Hollywood, where he was asked if Jordan would appear in A new legacy. Cheadle's response was brief: "Michael Jordan is in the movie. But not in the way you expect." The original Space jam Jordan was drawn into the world of Looney Tunes to help them win a basketball game against the Monstars, who absorbed the talents of Jordan's other basketball players. Space Jam: a new legacy will feature LeBron James trained in the "Serververse" by Cheadle's Al G Rhythm, where he will meet the Looney Tunes and various other characters from Warner Bros. 'film and television libraries. Given that Space Jam: a new legacy falls on the 25th anniversary of Space jam With the release of and debates in the sports world over whether Jordan or James is the "GOAT" basketball player, it would make sense for Jordan to appear in some capacity in the film.

In honour of Space jam 25th anniversary and Space Jam: a new legacy liberation, a Space jam The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will be released on July 6. The 4K Ultra HD movie includes special features such as cast and crew commentary and music videos including Seal's "Fly Like An Eagle". Space Jam: A New Heritage stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Zendaya and Sonequa Martin-Green. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.

About the Author Jennings Necklace

(2266 Articles published)

A Seattle-based freelance journalist, Collier enjoys all facets of pop culture, including comics and anime. Spider-Man is his all-time favorite fictional character. More Jennings Necklace







