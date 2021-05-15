Hollywood Brown Derby receives new menu at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





Hollywood loves to reboot and The Hollywood Brown Derby is no exception, as the signature restaurant has received a new menu at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the past, the restaurant has occasionally changed the menu while retaining some classics, and it seems the time has come again. All items listed are available for lunch and dinner. Let's see what's on their plate! For appetizers, you can choose between a lobster bisque, a heirloom and burrata salad, a shrimp cocktail, a tuna carpaccio or a salad of strawberries and local vegetables, scallops with pork belly and a platter. of cold cuts. We tried the last two items in December and they seem to have survived the change. For starters, there is Filet Mignon Steak Diane with mashed potatoes and asparagus, Farm chicken la King with herb sptzle and snow peas, Veronique halibut with white asparagus and grapes, Cioppino with seafood, Ora salmon King with Grilled Local Corn and Fresno Peppers, Wild Mushroom Risotto, The Brown Derby Signature Burger topped with Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Russian Dressing and served with hand cut fries and, of course, their iconic Cobb salad. You can also complement your meal with your choice of Thermidor lobster macaroni and cheese, crispy potato cakes or grilled asparagus. For dessert, options include flourless chocolate mocha cake with raspberry and amaretto crumble, crme Brle with mint and lime macerated strawberries, chocolate and coconut cake herbal with chocolate sauce and hazelnut cream, and the restaurant's beloved grapefruit cake. Kids can also have fun with their choice of grilled chicken breast, grilled beef tenderloin, grilled seasonal fish, vegetarian pho or a hot dog, served with their choice of two sides and a whey low fat, a bottle of Dasani water or Minute Maid apple juice. Side options include seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, baked potato chips, a cup of fresh fruit with raspberry ice cream, sliced ​​apples, or a parfait to strawberry and yogurt. What items do you find tasty? What would you have liked them to keep? Share your opinion in the comments!

