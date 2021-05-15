At this year’s Miss Universe, Miss Singapore Look made a powerful statement





Photo: courtesy of Getty Images Yesterday evening, at the Miss Universe pageant in Florida, the reigning Miss Singapore, Bernadette Belle Wu Ong, took to the stage. Ong strutted around while wearing a dazzled red bodysuit, over the knee boots and a red and white dress. The dress, a riff on the Singapore national flag, was created by designer Arwin Meriales. According to Merialess Instagram, he only had two days to design the piece, which came with exaggerated puffy and pleated sleeves and a long train. But the most powerful element of the look is on its lapel. On the back, hand painted in red and white by artist Paulo Espinosa read the message: Stop Asian hatred. Posting the look on Instagram, the contestant wrote the following in the caption: What good is this platform if I can’t use it to send a strong message of resistance against prejudice and violence! Thank you #Miss Universe for giving me this opportunity! My national costume is inspired by the national flag of Singapore and symbolizes unity for all and social harmony in a multiracial, multicultural and interfaith country. Photo: courtesy of Getty Images His collaborators on the dress, Meriales and Espinosa, echoed Ongs’ message. What made me say yes? It’s not just a national costume, Meriales wrote. It is a declaration and a protest to stop Asian hatred. Who wouldn’t want to be part of such a cause. Ongs Look is certainly sending a powerful statement, following an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes over the past year, and is particularly timely as it is also currently AAPI Heritage Month. Since Miss Universe has been no stranger to controversy in the past, with incidents of racism both against and involving previous competitors, the Ongs outfit made a refreshing change. The look was even celebrated on Instagram by people like Diet Prada, who wrote well to keep an eye out for this one! We certainly agree.







