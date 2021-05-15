Entertainment
Hard-working Austin-East student heading to UT dreams of working as an actor
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WATE) Our fourth annual GRAD Project Laptop Telethon will take place on May 20. Our goal is to provide laptops to 150 graduate students from Fulton and Austin-East High Schools.
This school year has been difficult on many levels. The need for technology has never been greater for students. One of these students is Loren Seagrave. Remember his name.
“I really want to get that higher level of acting where there is technique and different ways of expressing emotions,” he said.
From an early age, Loren thrived under bright lights. His skills on stage in school and in community theater have won him awards.
“Austin-East kind of put me on the right track,” he said, “to be who I want to be.”
Her GPA? 4.1.
Loren attributes much of his success to the GRAD Knoxville project.
“They have supported me so much by giving me scholarships. They’re like, “come get your purse,” every week on my phone. It’s great, ”he said.
Loren will be attending the University of Tennessee in the fall.
He is grateful for the Project GRAD portable telethon which will give him an essential tool for school.
“It’s just overwhelming,” he said.
“He said, ‘Remember mom, the project graduate is going to provide a laptop,” his mom Sharon Couch told us with a smile. “I was like, ‘yes!’” She laughs.
Every year, we hope students know that these laptops send a powerful message of support from us and our community, especially this year with the shooting deaths in Austin-East and the loss of other students due to gun violence.
“It was tough,” Loren said.
Loren has reached out to the Knox County Schools Board of Education to voice concerns about new daily student searches at the school.
“It’s kind of like, it’s a really bad way to start the day every day, to get searched when you walk into a place that is supposed to be learning,” he said.
This motivated young man is determined to leave a positive mark on his school with a message for students starting Austin-East in the fall.
“There are so many outside forces coming to you,” he said, “that once you have this thing that you are passionate about, you can just hang in there and that will take you to the final year.
Loren Seagrave.
Remember his name.
Loren’s goal is to go to Los Angeles and become a working actor.
By the way, his mother is a force to be reckoned with in her own right.
We dig deeper into his story on Wednesday, May 19 at 6 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.
Be sure to join us for our Project GRAD Laptop Telethon on Thursday, May 20 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Your donation will be matched that day, thanks to a leadership gift from former AE Fred Lowery. Our thanks to him and Comcast as the main sponsor.
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon info
Our fourth Project Grad Laptop Telethon is 6 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 on WATE 6 On Your Side and wate.com
For more information on the GRAD Knoxville project, visit:
