Andy Griffith Jr + Dixie Griffith

There’s no denying that actor Andy Griffith is one of the most iconic TV stars of all time. Generations of families have loved watching The Andy Griffith Show with Griffith leading the town of Mayberry as Sheriff Andy Taylor. In addition to the popular sitcom, Griffith has also starred on Matlock later in life which is also widely loved and constantly appears in reruns.

Throughout his life, Griffith has been married three times to Barbara Bray Edwards, Greek actress Solica Cassuto and third wife Cindi Knight. Although the beloved actor died of a heart attack in 2012, he will always be remembered for his contributions to the world of television.

While fans are probably much more familiar with her on-screen son Opie, played by Ron howardGriffith was also a father in real life. He had two children – his daughterDixie Griffith and his son Andy Griffith Jr.

Andy Samuel Griffith Jr

Sam Griffith was the actor’s first adopted child and his first wife Barbara Bray Edwards. He worked as a real estate developer, choosing not to follow in the footsteps of his mother (also an actor) and his father Andy. But after his parents divorced as a teenager, Sam’s personal life suffered and a rift formed between him and his father as he began to suffer from alcoholism.

Tragically, Sam died at the age of 38 from liver failure after years of alcohol abuse. Her sister Dixie said her father was too heartbroken at the loss to attend her brother’s funeral.

“It affected my dad on a very, very deep level,” Dixie said in an interview withFox news. “I went to my brother’s funeral, but my dad couldn’t go. There would be too many magazines and cameras, and it just wasn’t a good place for him.”

Dixie Nann Griffith

Dixie, also adopted, was the only daughter of Andy griffith. Growing up, the family spent a lot of time in North Carolina, where the actor was free to live as far away from the Hollywood lifestyle as possible. She never grew up thinking of Griffith as an actor. Although she was incredibly proud of all of her accomplishments, he was just her father and always made time to spend time with her, no matter how much time he spent working on her TV show.

“To the millions of his fans and the people who loved him, he meant something else. But he was my dad,” Dixie told theDenver Post.

“So many people wanted to be a part of him. It goes back to when his show was on the air. It was such a sweet show, depicting Americana at its best,” she said. “We yearn for this in a way – the easiest times, the sweetest times.”

Dixie definitely grew up out of the limelight and doesn’t even remember visiting her father’s sets as a child. Her father was incredibly protective of his family’s privacy, which is very refreshing to hear. But despite his father’s success, Dixie never wanted to work in show business and is currently enjoying his low-key life in Denver, Colorado.

“I could have been on the list of producers. I chose not to. The same goes for growing up. I didn’t grow up in the spotlight. Of course,” she said. said, “This was before people were hiding in the bushes outside your door. and there were cameras everywhere. My dad was fiercely protective of us. I have respected his privacy all my life. I have been very protective of us. kept a fairly low profile, which I still intend to do. “