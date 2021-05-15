Meet Kashish Kapoor – A New Face in the Entertainment and Bollywood Space | APN News





Previous story: Hero Motosports Team Rally offers a strong spectacle in the first stage of the Andalusia rally Meet Kashish Kapoor – A New Face in the Entertainment and Bollywood Space Posted on May 15, 2021 Isn’t it surreal to know and learn about all of those people who make it huge in their areas of interest by believing in their dreams and putting in every effort possible? Different industries and sectors are filled with talented people, especially young people who show promise and tenacity to go beyond borders and create their unique niche. The entertainment space is one of those which have so far produced countless talented young people and given them the opportunity to shine their acting talent. We came across a fascinating beauty and pure talent named Kashika Kapoor, who fascinated people at just 19 with her modeling and acting skills. From the very beginning, if anything fascinated Kashika Kapoor, it was all about the entertainment space and Bollywood. Watching renowned actors, deeply understanding the art of filmmaking, and looking beyond the concept or the core of a film was something that caught her great interest, which also deeply inspired her. As a child, she admits that she was very successful in sports and academics, but her heart was attached to acting. Besides theater, which she believes is a great way to express yourself in an alternate world, Kashika Kapoor has also found her passion and peace in other art forms like martial arts, dancing and singing. . She is an excellent Kathak dancer and has impressed people with her singing and acting skills. Born and raised in Mumbai, Bollywood has had a profound impact and influence on her always and so; she decided to learn professional theater for a year at the famous New York Film Academy, after learning theater at the Jeff Goldberg Studio in Mumbai for six months. Today, Kashika Kapoor is a booming name in modeling and theater, where she has already been involved in various projects and assignments. She advertised Vedix, the only modern customized Ayurvedic hair care regimen in India, as the main maintainer, Balaji advertised as a “ superhot girl ”. As a model, she worked for Arpita Mehta’s digital photoshoot, White Maison de Couture’s Jewelery & Design collection for Seema Gujral, and also participated in the Shyamal and Bhumika collection. Kashika Kapoor will also be making her debut in Kollywood and is all excited for many more projects to come. We won’t be surprised if this beautiful and talented actress becomes the next big thing in Bollywood as well. To find out more, follow her on Instagram @kashikaakapoor and visit her website, https://kashikakapoor.com/.

