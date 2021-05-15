Ben Platt reflects on the controversial debate surrounding queer roles and actors





Ben Platt said he mostly agreed with those like Russell T. Davies who believe queer roles should go to queer actors, but the award-winning actor, singer and writer said NME for him it was about fairness and expediency rather than authenticity. I think the attitude should be, whenever possible, especially if the story is really rooted in a queer context or is [fundamentally] a strange story like It’s a sin, we should do everything in our power to choose queer actors, Platt said NME, adding because often, just in terms of judgment of creators and casting directors, we [queer performers] are not able to tell straight stories or play straight characters. His views on the matter differed slightly from those of It’s a sin creator Davies who said he wasn’t awake to this, but was a firm believer that if he cast someone to act like a lover, or an enemy, or someone who does drugs or a criminal or a saint, they’re not here to act gay because playing gay is a bunch of codes for a performance before adding its authenticity. Platt also advised against framing the argument around the story of praising heterosexual actors portraying queer characters. In reaction to the consistency with which straight men are rewarded and applauded only for playing a queer or gay character, I think that’s not necessarily the right narrative to move forward, Platt explained. Instead, Platt would rather bend over to fill queer roles with queer actors until a little more balance can be achieved. Davies and Platt aren’t the only celebrities raising the issue lately. Henry Golding, Dan Levy and Billy Eichner also weighed in. Jim Parsons took a more inclusive view of the issue, choosing to focus on the opportunity for all players on the spectrum. I think the fight, so to speak, is not about having only gay roles played by gay people, but making sure that all parties are open to all actors, Parsons said. Platt has been performing since the age of nine when he appeared in a production of The man of music at the Hollywood Bowl. The Emmy and Tony award-winning actor rose to fame with his stage performances in The Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hanson, as well as his lead role in the Ryan Murphys Netflix series The politician. Her next role is comedy The people we hate at marriage with Allison Janney andSchitts Creekactress Annie Murphy. Platt also hilariously greeted Jimmy Kimmel Live recently where watched some songs from his parody album, Quarantine. RELATED | Ben Platt is dating Noah Galvin Yes they played the same role







