Alice Cooper found Andy Warhol painting in his garage and he’s selling it now

As Alice Cooper recounts, he was hanging out with Dennis Hopper at the Kentucky Derby around the time the subject of artist Andy Warhol was brought up.

Hopper was a well-known Warhol collector who sold a few of his pieces, and the discussion reminded him that he too had a painting of Warhol – in his garage. When he returned home and found the painting, he found it was still in perfect condition.

Soon Cooper will sell this Warhol, Small electric chair, auctioned on October 23. Larsen Art Auction in Scottsdale is handling the sale, which is expected to fetch $ 2.5 million to $ 4.5 million.

The upper end of that fork would make it the most expensive painting sold in Arizona, but Cooper’s girlfriend, model Cindy Lang, only paid $ 2,500 when the couple lived in New York City in the early 1970s.

“We ran into Andy all the time in Max’s Kansas City and all of those different clubs,” Cooper told a group of reporters at a press conference on May 13. This was the time when Cooper used an electric chair as a stage prop at concerts. Lang “saw [Warhol] doing this one at the factory, and she said, “I must have one for her birthday.” “

Small electric chair hung in Cooper and Lang’s apartment, but with subsequent moves to California and Arizona, the painting was relegated to the garage.

Cooper’s Warhol is part of the artist’s “Death and Disaster” series, a collection of works that also includes images of car crashes, riots and Jackie Kennedy in distress. Small electric chair is an acrylic and silkscreen on canvas that depicts the electric chair at Sing Sing Prison in New York City (the same in which convicted spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were electrocuted).

Scott Larsen, owner of Larsen Art Auction, said there are around 50 to 55 known Small electric chairs in a variety of colors, such as blue, green and yellow. Particularly striking is the blood red version of Cooper, however.

Cooper said in a press release that he was selling the painting because “I just decided it was time to move on, it was time to publish it. I thought I had it since everything. time and almost forgot about it – let’s go. someone else really appreciates it. ”A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the painting will go to Solid Rock Teen Center, the youth outreach organization of Cooper.

Selling a Warhol could have been done through any prestigious international auction house, but Cooper said he had a specific reason for choosing Larsen.

“Arizona,” he said. “I’m not from New York. I’m not from London. I’ve been here most of my life. So I thought Arizona should be a part of this.”

Larsen said: “We were delighted to hear that we were being considered. We are very confident that we can sell it.… Warhol Electric chair the works have sold for much more. The art auction market is pretty hot right now. We have a lot of hope. “

Getting $ 4.5 million for a $ 2,500 painting is a pretty good rate of return, but Cooper said at the time, the idea that Warhol’s work would be valuable in the future wasn’t a consideration.

“No one saw it as an investment at all,” he said. “It was just a good thing to have.”