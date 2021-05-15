Entertainment
Alice Cooper found Andy Warhol painting in his garage and he’s selling it now
^
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of The New Times free.
As Alice Cooper recounts, he was hanging out with Dennis Hopper at the Kentucky Derby around the time the subject of artist Andy Warhol was brought up.
Hopper was a well-known Warhol collector who sold a few of his pieces, and the discussion reminded him that he too had a painting of Warhol – in his garage. When he returned home and found the painting, he found it was still in perfect condition.
Soon Cooper will sell this Warhol, Small electric chair, auctioned on October 23. Larsen Art Auction in Scottsdale is handling the sale, which is expected to fetch $ 2.5 million to $ 4.5 million.
The upper end of that fork would make it the most expensive painting sold in Arizona, but Cooper’s girlfriend, model Cindy Lang, only paid $ 2,500 when the couple lived in New York City in the early 1970s.
“We ran into Andy all the time in Max’s Kansas City and all of those different clubs,” Cooper told a group of reporters at a press conference on May 13. This was the time when Cooper used an electric chair as a stage prop at concerts. Lang “saw [Warhol] doing this one at the factory, and she said, “I must have one for her birthday.” “
Small electric chair hung in Cooper and Lang’s apartment, but with subsequent moves to California and Arizona, the painting was relegated to the garage.
Cooper’s Warhol is part of the artist’s “Death and Disaster” series, a collection of works that also includes images of car crashes, riots and Jackie Kennedy in distress. Small electric chair is an acrylic and silkscreen on canvas that depicts the electric chair at Sing Sing Prison in New York City (the same in which convicted spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were electrocuted).
Scott Larsen, owner of Larsen Art Auction, said there are around 50 to 55 known Small electric chairs in a variety of colors, such as blue, green and yellow. Particularly striking is the blood red version of Cooper, however.
Cooper said in a press release that he was selling the painting because “I just decided it was time to move on, it was time to publish it. I thought I had it since everything. time and almost forgot about it – let’s go. someone else really appreciates it. ”A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the painting will go to Solid Rock Teen Center, the youth outreach organization of Cooper.
Selling a Warhol could have been done through any prestigious international auction house, but Cooper said he had a specific reason for choosing Larsen.
“Arizona,” he said. “I’m not from New York. I’m not from London. I’ve been here most of my life. So I thought Arizona should be a part of this.”
Larsen said: “We were delighted to hear that we were being considered. We are very confident that we can sell it.… Warhol Electric chair the works have sold for much more. The art auction market is pretty hot right now. We have a lot of hope. “
Getting $ 4.5 million for a $ 2,500 painting is a pretty good rate of return, but Cooper said at the time, the idea that Warhol’s work would be valuable in the future wasn’t a consideration.
“No one saw it as an investment at all,” he said. “It was just a good thing to have.”
Keep Phoenix New Times Free … Since we started Phoenix new times, he was defined as the free and independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like it to be that way. Provide our readers with free access to cutting edge coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with bold reporting, sleek writing, and staff who have won it all, from the Society’s Sigma Delta Chi Award for Feature Writing of Professional Journalists for the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with the existence of besieged local journalism and the decline in advertising revenue having a bigger impact, it is more important than ever for us to rally support for funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our “I Support” membership program, which allows us to continue to cover Phoenix without any payment walls.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]