In Cyber, differentiating state actors from criminals is a blur> UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE> News from the Ministry of Defense





Who is hacking the United States? This is not an easy question to answer, defense leaders told lawmakers, because it is never clear whether a malicious cyber attacker is a foreign government, a cyber criminal, or a government backed cyber criminal. foreign. “The line between nation-state and criminal actors is increasingly blurred as nation-states look to criminal proxies as a tool of state power, then close their eyes to cybercrime perpetrated by the same malicious actors. Said Mieke Eoyang, Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary for Cyber ​​Policy, during a hearing today before the House Armed Services Committee. Russian security services, Eoyang said, are known to take advantage of the activities of cybercriminals and then protect them from prosecution for crimes committed for personal gain. “We have also seen some states allow hackers in their government to pose as cybercriminals,” she said. “This is not how responsible states behave in cyberspace, nor can responsible states tolerate protection against such criminal behavior.” For the United States, Eoyang said, knowing who is responsible for malicious cyber behavior is important because it determines who can respond to it. When non-state actors engage in financially motivated crimes, for example, it is the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice that are responsible for prosecuting these criminals, she said. “The challenge that I think we have is that when these attacks first occur on the network and impact us, when we see this malicious activity, it’s always an attribution challenge to be able to separate it and determine who the state actors are. and who are the non-state actors, [and] The elements of government that would then be responsible for disrupting this activity vary depending on location and whether or not they are criminal or not, ”she said. As the FBI and DOJ manage criminal activity inside the United States, Cyber ​​Command’s role is to focus on cyber threats against the homeland of opposing nation states. It’s an effort that Cybercom’s commander and director of the National Security Agency, Army General Paul M. Nakasone, said he was proud of. One area where Cybercom’s role has been important is that of the 2020 elections. Nakasone said security for the 2020 elections is being provided through the Election Security Group, which is a combined effort of Cybercom and the NSA. “We built on lessons from previous operations and refined partnerships with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, sharing information with those who needed it as quickly as possible.” , Nakasone said. “To protect the 2020 election,” Nakasone said, “Cybercom conducted more than two dozen operations to forestall foreign threats before they were able to interfere or influence the election. “I am proud of the work done by the Election Security Command and Group as part of a broader government effort to hold safe and secure elections in 2020,” Nakasone said.

