No mask required at Tuscaloosa outdoor events





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – With the return of softball tournaments and arts festivals in Tuscaloosa, things are back to normal. This is part of the CDC’s new guidelines that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. Jan Sherwood, resident and artist of Alabaster, is happy that there are no restrictions at the Druid Arts Festival. The festival was canceled last year due to the coronavirus. “We love this show, we’ve been here and been there a few times and we’re here in 2019. And it’s a great show and we love being here, but it was very hard for us not to be a part of last year, ”said Sherwood. Walmart announces that vaccinated customers and staff are no longer required to wear masks

Kim Rogers is also happy that the mask is not mandatory at the Tuscaloosa Girls High School Softball Tournament in Bowers Park this week. There are 32 teams from all around Alabama competing. She supports the CDC’s decision. “As a softball mom, I’m all for it. I think we have paid our dues and they have applied their safety protocols over the past year. And I think the reward for them for doing what they were supposed to do should be the freedom not to wear the mask, ”Rogers said. There are 60 art vendors at the Druid City Arts Festival and 10 performing bands. There will be activities for children and food trucks set up at Government Plaza. The festival is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday evening and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

