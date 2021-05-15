Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ isn’t diverse enough, ‘Mortal Kombat’ star says – The Hollywood Reporter

The star of Mortal combat accused the next from Amazon the Lord of the Rings TV series on the lack of diversity in Middle-earth.

Chinese Canadian actor Ludi Lin, who plays Liu Kang in the new Warner Bros. movie, tweeted Thursday to Amazon Studios director Jennifer Salke on the upcoming fantasy series: “It’s going to be hard to justify building a ‘huge world’ without any character that looks Asian. Turn that imagination on us. It’s not difficult, we are here.

Lin was reacting to the coverage of Hollywood journalistLeaders Roundtable, which was released on Wednesday. Salke was asked by editor Lacey Rose about the gargantuan the Lord of the Rings budget, who THR previously reported had climbed to $ 465 million for its first season.

“The market is crazy, as you have seen with the Knives Out Okay, Salke replied. “[Netflix paid $469 million for two sequels.] It’s a full season of a huge world-building spectacle. The number is a sexy title or a crazy title that is fun to click on, but really builds the infrastructure of what will support the whole series. … As for the number of people to watch the Lord of the Rings? A lot. (Laughs.) A giant global audience needs to show up on date TV, and we’re confident that will happen. Salke and Amazon did not respond to Lin’s comment.

The Amazon series announced 35 cast members from various ethnic backgrounds. Lin seems to be right that neither of them are Asian, although it’s also not clear how many actors identify with. The majority appear to be white (like Joseph Mawle, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Morfydd Clark, Markella Kavenagh, Simon Merrells, Peter Mullan, Fabian McCallum, Tom Budge, Maxim Baldry, Daniel Weyman, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker,) . There are also many apparent color actors (such as Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Sophia Nomvete, Sir Lenny Henry, Maxine Cunliffe, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Nazanin Boniadi, and Sara Zwangobani). You can see headshots from LOTR TV broadcast here.

More, LOTR is filming in New Zealand and some of its unannounced supporting actors are Maori (considered Pacific Islands).

Obviously, the cast is significantly more diverse than that of Peter Jackson. the Lord of the Rings films, which set the bar as low as possible because the trilogy had an all-white core.

Directors of The Amazon Project include Charlotte Brändström (the first female director in the JRR Tolkien universe), JA Bayona, and Wayne Che Yip.

Overall, Amazon Studios is considered a studio that embraces diversity, from signing dozens of global deals with color content creators to commissioning projects such as Coming 2 America, One night in Miami, little ax and The Underground Railroad.

the Lord of the Rings is a prequel to the Jackson films. Here is the official description: The Lord of the Rings “Brings the heroic legends of the legendary Second Age in Middle-earth history to screens for the very first time. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to a time when great powers were forged, kingdoms came to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hangs by the thinnest son, and the greatest villain who ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover everyone in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a set of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the far reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that will last long after they’re gone. “

The Lord of the Rings will likely be presented in 2022.