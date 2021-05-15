‘Sound of Metal’ star Riz Ahmed wins award at Provincetown Film Festival





PROVINCETOWN Riz Ahmed, who was nominated for an Oscar this year for Sound of Metal, will receive the Excellence in Acting Award next month at the Provincetown International Film Festival. Mogul Mowgli’s new film Ahmeds, which he also co-wrote and produced and is due in US theaters in September, will be screened as part of the festival from June 16 to 25, according to an announcement Friday from officials of the festival. Ahmed is an actor, writer, creator, producer, musician, director and activist from the United Kingdom who became the first Muslim nominated for an Oscar, and the first Muslim and the first Asian to win an Emmy Award (for the criminal miniseries of HBO) The Night of). Other actor credits include “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, “The Sisters Brothers”, “Venom” and “Nightcrawler”. Ahmed will be honored in a virtual conversation made available to clients of the Provincetown Festival, partly live and online. Provincetown International Film Festival Special Events Special events were also part of the Friday announcement, including a virtual conference available live with TV creator, showrunner, writer and director Joey Soloway (Transparent, Six Feet Under), which festival officials described as Hollywood’s most prominent non-binary individual. Two live events will involve Christine Vachon and Daniel Minahan (I Shot Andy Warhol and the new Netflix series Halston) on June 19 at Truro Vineyards; and author Wally Lamb, on the journey of over 15 years to obtaining his book I Know This Much Is Ahmed is ‘a huge talent who lights up the screen again’ Announcing Ahmed for the acting award, festival programming director Andrew Peterson called the actor a huge talent who once again lights up the screen in Mogul Mowgli, the mind-boggling debut feature from his production company. . We were delighted to celebrate his artistry and spotlight Bassam Tariqs’ film at this year’s festival. Ahmeds has won several awards and nominations, including Best Actor from the British Academy Film Awards and the Golden Globes for Sound of Metal, which was partly filmed in Massachusetts and featured Ahmed as a drummer facing hearing loss. He was also an acting British Independent Film Awards nominee for Mogul Mowgli, released last year in the UK.Ahmed was named British / Irish Actor of the Year at the London Critics Circle 2020 Awards for his work in both “Sound of Metal” and “Mogul Mowgli”. ‘Sound of metal’: Portsmouth as a couple for six Oscars. ‘No idea it was possible’ Oscar winner: “Sound of Metal” wins Oscars for Best Sound and Film Editing; Delighted Portsmouth producers And Sbrega:Fall River couple to applaud their ‘Sound of Metal’ son’s producer at the 2021 Oscars In the new film, Ahmed plays a British Pakistani rapper who, on the eve of his first world tour, suffers from an illness that forces him to confront his past and his family. Ahmed is also a rapper with several albums, including last year’s multi-genre The Long Goodbye, with songs described as “to be abandoned by the country you call home” which have been associated with an award-winning short film. Those in charge of the Provincetown festival had already announced other winners: Richard Linklater, five-time Oscar nominee (Boyhood, Before Sunset, Dazed and Confused), will receive the Filmmaker on the Edge award in a virtual conversation with director John Waters; and the Next Wave Award will go to actor / filmmaker Natalie Morales (TVs Dead to Me, director of “Plan B), whose language courses will be screened during the festival. The full hybrid program will include 19 narrative feature films, 21 documentary feature films, 26 narrative shorts and 19 documentary shorts. The festival will open at Wellfleet Drive-In with a screening by Jon M. Chus In the Heights, based on the musical Lin-Manuel Mirandas. Tickets and information: ptownfilmfest.org. Contact Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll at [email protected] Follow on Twitter: @KathiSDCCT.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos