Photos of what the actors look like in relation to their characters





Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street could speak) is embarking on a new series, based on Colson Whitehead’s 2016 novel, The Underground Railroad. The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel chronicles Cora Randall’s journey to escape slavery. Randall, played by Thuso Mbedu, leaves the pre-war southern in search of the Underground Railroad which, in Whitehead’s alternate timeline, is a true complete railroad with conductors and engineers. The series will be released on May 14 on Amazon Prime. Wondering how you know some of the acclaimed cast members? Read on for comparisons between the cast and their onscreen counterparts. Get Amazon Prime

Help Mbedu as Cora Randall Newcomer Mbedu plays Cora Randall, a young woman in search of freedom in the south of the war. Whitehead recently said T&C that when he writes his books, he doesn’t really envision what the characters would look like. “The saddest thing is that I see everything except faces and bodies,” he said. “It’s amazing to see Cora for the first time.” Joel Edgarton as Ridgeway Viewers may have seen the Australian actor and filmmaker before in 2013 Gatsby the magnificent and 2018 Red sparrow. Edgarton plays a bounty hunter in The Underground Railroad, who is determined to send Cora back to the plantation where she escaped. According to author Whitehead, Ridgeway’s story in the series differs somewhat from the book. “Ridgeway’s childhood is being recast in a way that makes it work,” he said. T&C. “It wasn’t in my head, and the seeds are barely on the page, but…” Jenkins disagreed. He argued that Ridgeway’s character arc in the series actually appears in the original book. “I don’t think that’s true! It was all in the book,” he said. Aaron Peter as Caesar The British actor, who has already appeared in the television series Krypton, plays Caesar, another slave in search of freedom. The character of Pierre is a first love for Cora and the person who encourages her to flee the plantation. Jenkins chose Pierre in the production after seeing him in Othello at the Globe Theater in 2018. After the performance, Jenkins message Pierre on Twitter, asking him to audition. Shiela Atim as Mabel Atim is a British actress, singer, songwriter and playwright, having won the 2018 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. She stars in this series as Mabel, Cora’s mother. Series director Barry Jenkins saw much of his own relationship with his mother in the dynamic between Cora and Mabel. He said T&C, “I remember coming to the end of the book and finally learning the story of [Cora’s mother] Mabel and understanding that Cora had made this trip, and had been pushed by this animus, this wound. The wound was not out of place, for she was right to feel abandoned, but the abandonment was caused by something that was beyond their control. And I was like, ‘Holy shit, it’s me.’ That’s when everything clicked. ” William Jackson Harper as Royal Harper is best known for her role as Chidi Anagonye in the hit series, The right place. Here he plays Royal, a railroad operator. In Whitehead’s book, the Underground Railroad is not a figurative network, but rather a literal railroad, with conductors and trains. Royal is a free black man who works to save slaves, including Cora, via this railroad. Amber Gray as Gloria Valentine Gray is a Tony-nominated musical theater star, having originally played the role of Persephone in Hadestown, and appears in Natasha, Pierre and the great comet of 1812. Gray plays Valentine, one of the owners of a farming community, made up of free and escaped blacks. Her freedom was bought by her husband, John, a visiting black man. Damon Herriman as Martin Wells The Australian actor is known for his portrayal of Dewey Crowe on the TV show, Justified. Herriman plays Martin, the son of the former operator of a closed station. He got involved in anti-slavery efforts through his father and is kind, though shy, to Cora. Lily Rabe as Ethel Wells Rabe caused a stir in his recent role in Cancellation. Now she takes on the role of Ethel, Martin’s wife. Unlike her husband, Ethel is reluctant to help Cora, but ends up becoming more caring over time. Will Poulter as Sam The 28-year-old actor previously starred in We are the millers, The maze Runner franchise, and Midsummer. His next character, Sam, is an Underground Railroad station agent who owns a saloon in South Carolina. Sam helps Cora and Caesar on their journey, helping them organize their new identity. Chukwudi Iwuji as Mingo Prize-winner Olivier Iwuji is a Nigerian-British actor known for his roles in Shakespeare adaptations, in addition to roles in film projects, including those in 2020 News from the world. Mingo is a resident of the Valentine’s Farm, but worries about the presence of runaway slaves like Cora. He has bought his freedom and that of his family and is afraid of angering his white neighbors by harboring runaway slaves. Fred Hechinger as Young Arnold Ridgeway Hechinger is a newcomer, although he has appeared in the movies before. World news and Human capital. He plays a younger version of The character of Joel Edgarton. According to Whitehead, this component of the series differs from the book. Annie goldsmith

Annie Goldsmith is a news editor for Town & Country, where she covers culture, politics, style and the British Royal Family. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

