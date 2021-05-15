On Madhuri Dixit’s birthday, a look at 7 career milestones for the queen of Bollywood dance





Updated May 15, 2021 | 06:51 IST



May 15th marks Madhuri Dixit’s birthday! While the actress is a year older, here are some of her career milestones. 7 career milestones for birthday girl Madhuri Dixit Many celebrities come and go, but an actress rarely creates a brand like Madhuri Dixit. Having worked in a plethora of films in her rich filmography, Madhuri has carved out a niche for herself like no other. She has worked in different genres, collaborated with the greatest filmmakers and paired with the most popular actors of the generation. Having debuted in 1984 with Abodh, Madhuri was part of many memorable films including The heart (1990), Beta (1992), Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! (1994), Dil to pagal hai (1997), Ram lakhan (1989), Tridev (1989), Thanedaar (1990), Kishen kanhaiya (1990), Recipient (1991), Khalnayak (1993) and Raja (1995) among countless others. May 15th marks Madhuri’s birthday and what could be a better chance to take a look at the most important milestones in his career: It was in 1984 that Madhuri first graced the big screen with Rajshri Productions’ drama Abodh opposite Bengali actor Tapas Paul. Although his next film failed to succeed, Madhuri had previously made the cover of Debonair and Filmfare magazines. There was a slew of not-so-successful commercial films then, but after that Madhuri was in the news to be a part of Ram Lakhan, Prem Pratigyaa, Parinda, and other back-to-back box office hits. Years later, in 1997, Madhuri starred in the highly regarded family drama. His next release was Rajshri Productions’ family drama, Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! opposite Salman Khan. The film, which was loved by audiences and critics alike, became one of the greatest hits in the history of Hindi cinema. According to reports, the film grossed 1.35 billion rupees worldwide. He also broke the record held by Sholay and held it for the next 7 years. Then, in 1997, it was Madhuri Dil Toh Pagal Hai’s film that created waves. With Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, Dil Toh Pagal Hai has won numerous awards in Madhuri. The film itself won three national film awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Healthy Entertainment. It was not only her on-screen work as an actress, but also her incredible dancing skills that won her love. His long-standing association with the late Saroj Khan has never failed to impress. Some of Madhuri’s most watched songs include Ghagra, Ek Do Teen, Maar Dala, and Dhak Dhak. Madhuri has also worked with the Three Khans of Bollywood – Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir apart from many other popular actors including Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor. After a brief hiatus from the films, Madhuri decided to make a comeback with Anil Mehta’s dance film, Aaja Nachle. The film failed to impress viewers, but everyone was super excited for the actress’ return to the big screen. Besides her big-screen work, Madhuri is also a small-screen favorite, due to her stint as a judge on reality TV shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. For the latest updates on Bollywood news, movie reviews, and a daily dose of entertainment, follow Zoom TV on Google News







