Blackburn returns to Amazon to help new CEO understand Hollywood

A former senior Jeff Bezos lieutenant has done a quick, eyebrow-raising about-face – back in the Amazon after a five-week stint in Silicon Valley.

Jeffrey Blackburn, a 22-year company veteran who helped build the Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s video streaming service, was recalled by Bezos after briefly joining Bessmer Venture Partners, a major capital firm. risk that has supported a rapidly growing technology. companies like Shopify, Twilio, Twitch, and Docusign.

Blackburn was called in to handle all of Amazon’s entertainment business – which has grown to be a heavyweight that includes Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Music, podcasts and gaming site Twitch – to take over for new CEO Andrew Jassy, A pointy-headed cloud – computer genius that “doesn’t understand Hollywood,” according to a source close to the company.

A Hollywood insider noted that when Bezos announced that Jassy would take the reins from him as CEO later this year, “everyone said he didn’t really understand Hollywood and didn’t get it all. quite entertainment and games … He doesn’t quite like entertainment. “

Amazon did not return requests for comment. Blackburn could not be reached for comment.

Jeff Blackburn (left) and IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham at a dinner party in January 2020. Insiders say Blackburn’s knowledge of entertainment standards is a plus for Amazon. Getty Images for IMDb

The source said that while the entertainment division isn’t the core business of the e-commerce giant, it’s a prestigious and bustling wing of Amazon that Bezos has cultivated. Case in point: This year, Amazon Studios racked up 12 Oscar nominations, including two Oscars for “Sound of Metal,” the story of a heavy metal drummer played by Riz Ahmed who loses his hearing.

All eyes are on the studio, which has shelled out over $ 250 million for television rights to make a five-season production of “The Lord of the Rings.” Although Amazon has yet to provide a release date, the show’s first season is set to be the most expensive TV season of all time with a budget of $ 465 million, according to reports. .

With that kind of pressure, Bezos wanted a hand of confidence to lead the ship.

“I think Bezos thought, ‘I really need support in this area with someone who speaks the language,” the source said, citing Bezos’ farewell remarks to Blackburn when he announced his departure from Amazon at the end of February.

“When you speak, I find myself hunched over and always listening intently,” Bezos said of Blackburn.

According to an internal memo from Jassy to employees On Thursday, Blackburn had expressed interest in a return to Amazon, which offered senior executives the opportunity to revamp the company. Jassy said all entertainment business leaders from units such as Prime Video and Amazon Studios, Music, Podcasts / Wondery, Audible, Games and Twitch, will report to Blackburn when he joins the company on June 7.

Jeff Blackburn and his wife, Anne (right), with actress Michelle Williams at a 2017 Amazon Oscars celebration. Getty Images for Amazon

The executive’s new title will be senior vice president of Global Media & Entertainment. He will report to Bezos and then to Jassy when the latter takes over as CEO in the third quarter.

Jblacks’ interest in returning to Amazon has given us a good opportunity to combine our entertainment businesses into one organization under a leader who knows them well, Jassy said in the memo. Often the best time to make organizational changes is when everything is going well. “

The 51-year-old executive, who was most recently Amazon’s senior vice president of business and corporate development, took a year-long hiatus in 2020 to reappear in late February of this year to announce his departure . At the time, Blackburn cited the various roles he held at Amazon, from working on mergers and acquisitions and advertising to founding Amazon Music, Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

“During my 22 years, I would like to think that I never stopped helping carry those heavier bags,” he said in his farewell note.

After decades of “snacking” Blackburn was looking to get away for a while, a source said, and set up his own succession team led by Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Amazon Video and Studios.

Amazon Studios Global Head of Films Jeff Blackburn and Jason Ropell at a celebration of the 2017 Amazon Oscars. Getty Images

So when Blackburn’s next move was to join Bessemer Venture Partners in Silicon Valley, some in the entertainment world were skeptical.

“I think when people come in it’s harder than they thought,” the source said. “Building small businesses is a pain in the ass. When you come from a giant company, you don’t realize how tricky it is. “

Getting into a company where you are “no longer the big boss” and where you have to “share ideas” was a wake-up call for the executive, the source added.

Bessemer did not return requests for comment. Earlier this month, the firm says Geekwire that Blackburn had transitioned to an advisory role five weeks after joining the firm.

We fully support Jeff’s decision to move into a new advisory role as special sponsor of Bessemer Venture Partners, a spokesperson for the firm said. We understand his desire to resume an operational role and wish him good luck.