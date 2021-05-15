WWE SmackDown results, recap, notes: Roman Reigns family drama continues as Jimmy Uso returns to the ring

On Friday night, WWE hosted the home edition of SmackDown’s WrestleMania Backlash. In the main event, Cesaro faced Jimmy Uso in Uso’s first game in over a year, but the story of the night was the ongoing drama surrounding Roman Reigns and the Usos ahead of Reigns’ title defense against Cesaro Sunday.

Jimmy Uso begged his twin brother Jey to stop following Reigns and be his own man instead. Reigns, of course, took issue with Jimmy’s claims and tried to force his cousin to recognize his place at the head of the family table instead. Ultimately, the drama escalated until Reigns was unwilling to save Jey as Cesaro delivered multiple neutralizers to end the series, sending Reigns one last message before their title match.

Roman Reigns’ family drama continues

Jey Uso opened the show with an in-ring promo, saying he should run a ‘family business’ after his brother Jimmy disrespected Roman Reigns last week. Jey then welcomed Reigns to the ring, where the Universal Champion addressed his upcoming match with Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash, promising victory before turning to Jimmy, who also made it to the ring. Jimmy and Reigns came and went as Jimmy refused to recognize Reigns’ place as “chef at the table.” Finally, Reigns said that if Jimmy believes he can do what the champion does, he should prove it by taking on Cesaro later in the series.

Cesaro won. Jimmy Uso by disqualification after the intervention of Roman Reigns. Jimmy was struggling for his first game in 14 months and showed most of his old tricks, including faking a knee injury to create an opening for a superkick. Once Cesaro seemed to have the game in hand, Reigns ran to attack Cesaro from behind for disqualification. Jimmy stormed off, telling Reigns he had to do it all over himself. As Jimmy and Roman argued, Cesaro attacked Jey. Reigns asked Jimmy to step into the ring and help him as he and Jey continued the attack. Jimmy came to the apron after seeing Jey attacked, eating a Cesaro superkick for his problem. Cesaro then hit Jey with the neutralizer as he told Reigns it would be his fate on Sunday. Cesaro dared Reigns to do something before hitting a second neutralizer while Reigns was just watching.

It’s no surprise that Reigns and the Usos delivered more compelling screenplay work throughout the series. At this point, large Reigns segments are expected every week. Cesaro has more than held his own as a super babyface looking to finally reach the championship level and without being above the top he has contributed to the continued tension in Reigns’ family by showing that Reigns will not get involved for save his cousins ​​if he could. put him in danger. Just solid stuff all around. Quality: A-

